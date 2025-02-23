Share
Video: Amish Man Takes Matters Into Own Hands After Finding People Stranded in Dangerous Flood Waters

 By Ole Braatelien  February 23, 2025 at 7:30am
There’s a reason it’s called “horsepower.”

An Amish man took a situation by the reins Tuesday when he rescued a couple stranded in their car amid flood waters near Pembroke, Kentucky.

The state flooded this last week due to heavy rain on the weekend of Feb. 15 and 16, according to the National Weather Service.

The man and woman in question were attempting to drive through an area flooded waist-high when their car died, according to WKDZ-FM in Kentucky.

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the emergency, but upon arrival they discovered the situation was already being handled.

An Amish man had tethered the car to his two horses and pulled its occupants out of the water to safety, Thumbwind Publications wrote on Medium.

“We got there, and the job was already done,” a Pembroke Fire Department spokesman said. “It’s not every day you see a car towed out of water by a team of horses.”

The female occupant of the vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Not long after the incident, a Jeep in the same area stalled as it tried crossing the high water.

Evidently, the Pembroke Fire Department called up the Amish for their help.

“We are very thankful for the Amish community’s assistance as they came back out for a second call we had in the same area two hours later,” Nicolas Belair with PFD said, according to Christian County Now.

Kentucky officials continue to warn drivers about crossing flooded areas.

“Don’t chance it. Turn around and find an alternate route,” said Deputy Chris Miller with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

“According to the National Weather Service, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.”

