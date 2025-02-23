Video: Amish Man Takes Matters Into Own Hands After Finding People Stranded in Dangerous Flood Waters

There’s a reason it’s called “horsepower.”

An Amish man took a situation by the reins Tuesday when he rescued a couple stranded in their car amid flood waters near Pembroke, Kentucky.

The state flooded this last week due to heavy rain on the weekend of Feb. 15 and 16, according to the National Weather Service.

The man and woman in question were attempting to drive through an area flooded waist-high when their car died, according to WKDZ-FM in Kentucky.

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the emergency, but upon arrival they discovered the situation was already being handled.

An Amish man had tethered the car to his two horses and pulled its occupants out of the water to safety, Thumbwind Publications wrote on Medium.

🚨#BREAKING: An Amish man has rescued 2 people trapped in a submerged vehicle in Kentucky. The Pembroke Fire Department responded to a car stuck in water, only to find an Amish man had already hooked the car to his horses and pulled it out. GOD BLESS THE AMISH!!!! pic.twitter.com/zjXyDk6ytK — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 18, 2025

These may well be the nicest most hard working honest people in America. God bless the Amish 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Turn🇺🇸Massachusetts 🇺🇸RED (@Cfojs) February 19, 2025

If stranded in similar flood waters, would you rather deal with a random state emergency worker or an experienced Amish person? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Another amazing example of the blessings of these Amish people rescuing people in dire situations. They seriously know how to get things done. A lot to learn from them! — Rob Schmidt (@RobSchmidt434) February 19, 2025

“We got there, and the job was already done,” a Pembroke Fire Department spokesman said. “It’s not every day you see a car towed out of water by a team of horses.”

The female occupant of the vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Not long after the incident, a Jeep in the same area stalled as it tried crossing the high water.

Evidently, the Pembroke Fire Department called up the Amish for their help.

“We are very thankful for the Amish community’s assistance as they came back out for a second call we had in the same area two hours later,” Nicolas Belair with PFD said, according to Christian County Now.

Kentucky officials continue to warn drivers about crossing flooded areas.

“Don’t chance it. Turn around and find an alternate route,” said Deputy Chris Miller with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

“According to the National Weather Service, it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.