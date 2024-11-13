Share
Deadly Explosion Decimates Kentucky Factory, Damages Nearby Buildings

 By Jack Davis  November 13, 2024 at 8:35am
Two people were killed Tuesday when a massive explosion took place in a food dye factory in Louisville, Kentucky.

Twelve people were injured in the explosion, according to WLKY.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The 3 p.m. blast also damaged homes and businesses in the area, many of which had their windows blown out by the force of the blast.


Hannah Hinshaw’s house near the factory was among those damaged by the blast, according to WDRB.

“I’m really worried about a lot of us. I know a lot of us never really liked having that factory there, so I think this just goes to show why,” Hinshaw said.

Shock waves were felt a mile away, according to WLWT.

“I felt it hit me. I don’t know if it’s the soundwaves or what energy force it is, but I felt it wash through me,” said Johnathan McCartney, who lives a mile from the factory.

Residents whose windows were shattered were evacuated from their homes.

Officials said there were no indications within the factory of a problem prior to the blast.

The explosion collapsed parts of the building.

Givaudan, owner of the Givaudan Sense Colour factory that exploded, issued a statement after the blast, according to WLKY.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news that two of our team members were killed today in this accident. Several other individuals were also injured as a result,” the statement said.

“We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time. City leaders have stated there is no ongoing threat to those in the immediate proximity or the surrounding community.”

“We are in the early stages of investigating the cause of this incident and are cooperating with first responders and supporting agencies,” the statement continued.

“Our priority right now is on our team members, the families of those we have lost and those that were injured in this accident. We are in touch with them and committed to supporting them in the coming days and weeks.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
