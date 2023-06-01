Video Captures What Disney's Male 'Fairy Godmother' Really Does Inside Boutique for Young Girls

The story surrounding Disneyland California’s male “fairy godmother” has only become stranger after a video emerged showing what he really does at the park’s boutique for young girls who are set on becoming a princess for a day.

On Tuesday, it was revealed on social media that a mustachioed man named “Nick”, who was dressed as a woman, was welcoming young girls to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique store at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The shop is meant to help young girls feel like their favorite Disney princesses by allowing them to pick out dresses and get their hair and makeup done.

Needless to say, many social media users found it rather odd that a grown man would want a job helping young girls select gowns for a princess fantasy.

Many took to social media to say that this felt rather creepy and predator-like.

Now, more videos have been posted to TikTok that show exactly what it is that “Nick” does at the store.

One video shows the man standing outside of the boutique with a plastic wand, pretending to use it to cast a spell on a grown woman.

“Bibbidy, bobbidy boo! May all your dreams and wishes come true,” he says.

While that may be just strange, another video raises more questions.

It shows Nick putting makeup on a young girl dressed as a princess.

Now it could all just be innocent fun — the captions are laudatory and the girl in the second video appears to be enjoying herself. Nonetheless, there seems to be something really strange about an adult male dressing up as a woman and applying makeup to a young girl.

The big question here is why would a grown man want to take a job that requires him to wear the uniform of a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice,” help young girls pick out dresses and apply makeup to them in the first place. That hardly seems like a job most men would enjoy.

Then again, this is Disney we are talking about, so it really should come as no surprise to anyone that this sort of thing is taking place.

For a few years now, Disney has been accused of trying to indoctrinate children into the woke LGBT ideology, especially through films and shows aimed at children that feature LGBT content.

In addition, for over a year now, the Disney corporation has been embroiled in a feud with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis over the company’s opposition to a Florida law that prevents sexually explicit material from being taught in Florida public schools.

This has only added fuel to the claim that Disney is trying to groom children into accepting the LGBT lifestyle.

For Disney, video of a mustachioed man in a dress, playing dress-up with young girls, isn’t going to help.

