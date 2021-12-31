Wait a minute. What’s going on here?

Public health officials — whose credibility has cratered during the coronavirus pandemic — are beginning to admit what many of us have known for almost two years.

For instance, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is now saying many children in the hospital have COVID-19, but that’s not why they were initially hospitalized.

“If you look at the children who are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID,” Fauci told MSNBC.

Fauci: “If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid, as opposed to because of Covid.” pic.twitter.com/57Rdx8gPg3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 31, 2021

“If a child goes in the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID and they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual, when in fact they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that,” Fauci said. “So it’s overcounting the number of children who are, quote, ‘hospitalized with COVID’ as opposed to because of COVID.”

Does this mean that all those stories about hospitals choked with COVID-19 patients are in the same vein?

How does that affect the overall COVID-19 death count? Many of us have heard of people dying in car crashes, for instance, who were discovered to have the virus and counted as a COVID-19 death.

What is going on here? Why is Fauci only admitting this now?

Could it be that despite the censorship, the suppression of alternative treatments, the ridicule and accusations against medical dissenters, there is simply too much evidence against the official story about the pandemic?

Unlikely. But something is up.

A related issue is the recent revision of the quarantine recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you are asymptomatic but test positive for COVID-19, you are now advised to quarantine for five days instead of the previous 10.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” according to the CDC.

The shortened quarantine is also a nod to economic realities, as Fauci told NBC News on Monday: “You have so many people simultaneously testing positive you want to make sure that — particularly among essential workers — that you get people out there much sooner.”

NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Fauci if the shortened quarantine stemmed only from the current shortage of workers.

“No, actually we feel that it is safe,” Fauci replied. “If you look at the chance of getting a transmission in that second half of that 10-day period, it’s considerably less than in those first few days, so on balance, if you look at the safety of the public and the need to have society not disrupted, this was a good choice.”

Despite officials saying health is the driving force behind shortening quarantine, there finally is acknowledgment of the societal costs of people isolating during the pandemic.

From the very beginning, policymakers should have solicited opinions from individuals other than public health bureaucrats — individuals expert in economics, psychology, education and more. Because the response to the pandemic wreaked havoc on society. And, to apply the saying, if one has just a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

Now they seem to have at least some recognition that there are more factors involved in something as complex as a pandemic.

But there’s still a mystery regarding the COVID-19 hospitalization and death counts. Why is Fauci now saying what many of us already knew?

What is going on here?

