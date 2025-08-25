Share
Commentary

Video: Mayor Adams Utterly Humiliates Mamdani in Bench Press Video - Just Watch the Spotter to See the Truth

 By Samantha Chang  August 25, 2025 at 5:08am
New York City Mayor Eric Adams humiliated Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani by doing four times more bench press reps than the radical Muslim mayoral front-runner.

The hilarity unfolded Saturday at the annual Men’s Day event in Brooklyn, where Mamdani, 33, struggled to lift a bench press bar loaded with 135 pounds.

While he did do two reps, a spotter literally did all the heavy lifting for the Democratic mayoral nominee.

In contrast, Adams — a 64-year-old retired NYC police captain — easily busted out eight reps with hardly any assistance from the same spotter, who barely touched the bar.

After emasculating Mamdani, Adams trolled him on social media by nicknaming him “Mamscrawny.”

Adams wrote, “64 vs. 33. A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon. The results speak for themselves.”

“The weight of the job is too heavy for ‘Mamscrawny.’ The only thing he can lift is your taxes,” the mayor joked.

Social media erupted with comical memes roasting the wimpy Mamdani.

One X user astutely pointed out that Mamdani’s frailness isn’t surprising, since socialists never pull their own weight.

To be clear, brawn is not a job requirement for any political office.

However, Mamdani foolishly participated in the weightlifting demonstration when he knew he couldn’t do it.

This is the hallmark of most Democrats: They take on jobs they’re unqualified for, knowing full well they can’t get it done.

Should Mamdani have passed on the weight lifting?

Then eventually, the burden falls on everyone else, in the same way the spotter did the heavy lifting for the feeble Mamdani.

That Mamdani is the mayoral front-runner is an embarrassing reflection on how precipitously New York City has sunk under Democratic control.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2018, is running for mayor of the nation’s largest, richest city on a radical left-wing platform.

His extreme, anti-American agenda includes making New York “the strongest sanctuary city in the country.”

In other words, the radical Muslim wants NYC to be a haven for foreign invaders who show open disdain for U.S. sovereignty and its laws.

The Democratic extremist has also vowed to build more low-income housing projects, expand “transgender” healthcare services, and socialize grocery stores.

In short, Zohran Mamdani wants to turn NYC into an impoverished, crime-infested, socialist dumping ground for unvetted armies of criminal illegal aliens and transgender wannabes.

This subversive anarchist must be stopped before he ruins one of the greatest cities in the world and takes the rest of the U.S. with it.

As a reminder, Detroit was one of the richest cities in the United States — indeed, the world — in the 1950s and early 1960s.

It is now one of the poorest big cities in America, thanks to 63 years of uninterrupted Democratic control.

We cannot let this happen to New York — or to any more great American cities.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Conversation