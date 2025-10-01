Video: Reporter Snags Story of His Career When Man Confesses to Murdering Own Parents in Local TV Interview

A man confessed to killing his mother and father during an interview with WRGB-TV last week, after a local reporter pressed him for answers about his parents’ death back in 2017.

Lorenz Kraus, son of Franz and Teresa Kraus, sat down with journalist Greg Floyd on Thursday, after a series of bizarre events led the police to pull him in for an official interview.

Law enforcement had initially executed a search warrant related to financial crimes at the couple’s home in Albany, New York on Sept. 23.

The day after, excavation equipment was seen in the backyard, WRGB-TV reported. One body was found on Wednesday and another Thursday.

Lorenz was later interviewed by investigators, according to Albany Police Chief Brendon Cox, and then sat down for his interview with Floyd.

Floyd kept asking Lorenz if he had killed his parents. Lorenz dodged the question for several minutes before Floyd asked, “When your parents died, did they know it was happening to them — and they knew it was at your hand?” To which Lorenz replied, “Well, yes, no one else’s.”

Floyd continued asking whether Lorenz’s parents knew they were going to die at his hands, and he continually said “yes,” before adding, “It was … so quick.”

When asked how he did it, Lorenz said he couldn’t talk about it, but quickly admitted to killing them. He said he used his hand to choke his father, but for his mother, he “finished her” by putting a rope around her neck hours after his father had been dead for several hours.

Should Kraus face the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lorenz said he debated what to do for “several days” before deciding to bury both bodies on the property.

Floyd appeared disturbed by Lorenz’s calm tone, but pressed on and asked what was going through his head during the killings.

“Not thoughts, action,” he replied. “Make sure it’s done, and not fool around, not make a mistake. But I’m sure the police are going to say what an incompetent idiot I am on that.”

Lorenz admitted he knew he had done something wrong and continually justified his actions by claiming they were done out of mercy. He said the aging boomer generation deserves to die at home, without having to pass away in a hospital.

When Floyd pressed him about stealing his parents’ Social Security money, Lorenz said he had been using the funds to help others.

Floyd called it “blood money,” but Lorenz objected, saying he had no choice but to take it, even suggesting that euthanizing the elderly should be normalized.

He said the murders were his “duty” as a son and expressed no regret.

At one point, he discussed a moment back in high school when he claimed to have “popped out” of his body. He “floated up to the ceiling” and “then the whole world disappeared” before he was reunited with his dead sister.

This is an example of how mental illness in today’s society is spinning out of control, and how early detection of dangerous behavior can save lives.

After only a few minutes of hearing Lorenz talk, anyone can plainly see he’s mentally ill and dangerous. Not only should he be imprisoned, but he should be studied to find out what makes a person murder their parents, cover it up, then justify it years later.

The story also highlights the dangers of how political correctness and an unwillingness to call out mental illness can have lethal consequences for society.

An Albany County grand jury has reportedly voted to indict Lorenz on multiple charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, according to The Times Union.

He is set to appear in court before the end of the week, when he will be arraigned, and is being held without bail at the Albany County jail.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.