Video Shows Frantic Movement on Top Deck as $1 Million Yacht Flips Upside Down Moments After Launch

A video showed a luxury yacht capsizing near Eregli, Turkey, on Tuesday.

The incident happened almost immediately after the Dolce Vento launched from the shipyard that afternoon, according to Boat International.

The yacht’s owner, captain, and two crew members were on board during the departure, but all managed to jump safely into the water.

One crew member was seen standing on the belly-up hull before finally abandoning ship.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Brand new $1M luxury yacht tips over and sinks just minutes after launching forcing crew to jump overboard 📌#Eregli | #Turkey Watch as a luxury yacht worth nearly $1 million plunges into the waters off Turkey just 15 minutes after its maiden voyage,… pic.twitter.com/mdrn1oCeW0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 3, 2025

The nearly 85-foot yacht had just been launched off the Turkish coast of Zonguldak, according to the New York Post.

It sank within 15 minutes.

The yacht was worth about $940,000.

Brand new $1M luxury yacht tips over and sinks just minutes after launching — forcing crew to jump overboard https://t.co/k2DG8c6eJQ pic.twitter.com/o7hMghIKVw — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2025

The coast guard and medical personnel set up a perimeter around the boat, which sank in roughly 23 feet of water.

An investigation is underway, but the yacht likely had a stabilization issue, according to Boat International.

But internet pontificators had their own opinions about what went wrong.

“[My] bet is that the ballast tanks were empty,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

my bet is that the ballast tanks were empty. — A weary traveler asking for directions since 2010 (@okelley_jared) September 3, 2025

“Shoulda involved a nautical architect. Obviously top heavy and much too narrow across the beam. They are lucky it capsized immediately and not far out to sea,” another user wrote.

Shoulda involved a nautical architect. Obviously top heavy and much too narrow across the beam. They are lucky it capsized immediately and not far out to sea. — JamesB 684 💯 🇺🇲 (@JamesB684) September 3, 2025

“Someone forgot to put the drain plug in,” another user speculated.

Someone forgot to put the drain plug in — Yura (@Yura76426426) September 3, 2025

Other users disagreed about the supposed price of the boat.

“That yacht is way more than a million dollars,” one user said.

That yacht is way more than a million dollars. — Matt Guthrie (@MattGu3) September 3, 2025

“Check the prices for a new 85 foot yacht and you’ll quickly realize how far off the reporting is,” another wrote. “Not giving you a hard time, but add a zero. That’s an 85 foot boat.”

Check the prices for a new 85 foot yacht and you’ll quickly realize how far off the reporting is. Not giving you a hard time, but add a zero. That’s an 85 foot boat. — Kyle Loveless (@Kylel999) September 3, 2025

Prices on 85-foot yachts seem to vary widely based on brand and condition.

According to Worth Avenue Yachts, a new 85-foot MC86 yacht goes for nearly $12.5 million.

Meanwhile, a used 85-foot Tarrab Painkiller yacht, built in 1999, goes for $799,000.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.