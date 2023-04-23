Everybody knows beer and baseball go together.

But what happens when you add in a third “B “for good measure, such as the boycott of Bud Light being embraced by many Americans in the aftermath of the company’s embrace of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney?

If the video from Republican Missouri state Sen. Nick Schroer is any example, it offers a new meaning to spraying the infield.

Newsweek identified the man in a suit saying “This Bud’s for you” as Jamey Murphy, Schroer’s chief of staff. In the video, shot in front of the General Assembly, Murphy gives his boss a slow, soft pitch, and Schroer then gets to take a whack at what he sees as wokeness.

Many on Twitter panned the stunt.

So you paid for a beer that you then used to ruin your friends clothes all while denigrating one of the largest employers in your state? pic.twitter.com/cBSMnBG6DO — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 21, 2023

Foot in the bucket. Probably one of those guys who complains he could have made the big time if he didn’t play the same position as the coach’s son. — JTForeman (@ChiBlueMiami) April 21, 2023

Bottom of the 9th, 2 outs with bases loaded. Nick Schroer steps to the plate….he swings at low and outside pitch and hits a slow roller to @piper4missouri at 2nd base for an easy toss to first for the final out for his pathetic career. — somerandomguy (@DFIBNU) April 20, 2023

Schroer later explained on his Facebook page that the rebellion against Bud Light has a deeper message than all the various forms in which Americans have shown their contempt for the beer’s deal with Mulvaney.

“We are forced to fight the woke in our government. We fight the woke in our schools. We fight the woke in our banking, libraries, sports, entertainment and now our corporations. Americans want to live their lives without fear of political agendas and it is incumbent on legislators across this country to stand and fight,” he wrote.

“This nation is in a battle for the character of this country, so I chose to highlight a great American pastime, baseball, by grabbing some stale old beer and joined the millions of red blooded Americans exercising their 1st Amendment rights in saying Enough is Enough!’”

In a separate post, he said Anheuser-Busch “wants to bend a knee to the woke rage mobs.”

Florida’s Grills Restaurants chain nixes Bud Light from its menu, saying its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is ‘in direct opposition to our Biblical faith’

Owner Joe Penovich said the decision was hard but blamed ‘corporate greed’https://t.co/wgRWfQwla3 — Amanda Vos (@AmandaVos7) April 21, 2023

Joe Penovich, who operates Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar in Florida, used his Facebook page to express the crosscurrents amid the Bud Light brouhaha, noting that his battle is with corporations, not customers.

“There is a divide growing deeper and angrier over this and many other issues,” he wrote.

“It is true we made the decision to remove Bud Light because of their support of something that is in direct opposition to our Biblical faith. There is no judgement in our heart concerning those who believe in these rapidly changing social values.”

“But there is a lie being levied that we and other Christians hate Dylan Mulvaney and the gay community. Nothing could be further from the truth in our hearts and minds. Our decision was made with many tears for this circumstance and what we see as corporate greed and a deeper spiritual reality coming upon this world.”

Penovich said corporations are preying on those who have been misled.

“Setting aside a deeper dive into our Biblical viewpoints for now, we believe transgenderism is a social experiment causing irreversible damage to a growing population of younger and younger children. We will not align with it in any way,” he wrote.

“We are prayerfully asking God how to separate from corporations such as Anheuser-Bush that are promoting and attempting to profit from this experiment.”

