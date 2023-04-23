Parler Share
Video Shows GOP Lawmaker Smash Bud Light Can in the Air: 'This Bud's for You'

 By Jack Davis  April 23, 2023 at 9:28am
Everybody knows beer and baseball go together.

But what happens when you add in a third “B “for good measure, such as the boycott of Bud Light being embraced by many Americans in the aftermath of the company’s embrace of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney?

If the video from Republican Missouri state Sen. Nick Schroer is any example, it offers a new meaning to spraying the infield.

Newsweek identified the man in a suit saying “This Bud’s for you” as Jamey Murphy, Schroer’s chief of staff. In the video, shot in front of the General Assembly, Murphy gives his boss a slow, soft pitch, and Schroer then gets to take a whack at what he sees as wokeness.

Many on Twitter panned the stunt.

Schroer later explained on his Facebook page that the rebellion against Bud Light has a deeper message than all the various forms in which Americans have shown their contempt for the beer’s deal with Mulvaney.

“We are forced to fight the woke in our government. We fight the woke in our schools. We fight the woke in our banking, libraries, sports, entertainment and now our corporations. Americans want to live their lives without fear of political agendas and it is incumbent on legislators across this country to stand and fight,” he wrote.

“This nation is in a battle for the character of this country, so I chose to highlight a great American pastime, baseball, by grabbing some stale old beer and joined the millions of red blooded Americans exercising their 1st Amendment rights in saying Enough is Enough!’”

In a separate post, he said Anheuser-Busch “wants to bend a knee to the woke rage mobs.”

Joe Penovich, who operates Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar in Florida, used his Facebook page to express the crosscurrents amid the Bud Light brouhaha, noting that his battle is with corporations, not customers.

“There is a divide growing deeper and angrier over this and many other issues,” he wrote.

Do you think what he did is pointless?

“It is true we made the decision to remove Bud Light because of their support of something that is in direct opposition to our Biblical faith. There is no judgement in our heart concerning those who believe in these rapidly changing social values.”

“But there is a lie being levied that we and other Christians hate Dylan Mulvaney and the gay community. Nothing could be further from the truth in our hearts and minds. Our decision was made with many tears for this circumstance and what we see as corporate greed and a deeper spiritual reality coming upon this world.”

Penovich said corporations are preying on those who have been misled.

“Setting aside a deeper dive into our Biblical viewpoints for now, we believe transgenderism is a social experiment causing irreversible damage to a growing population of younger and younger children. We will not align with it in any way,” he wrote.

“We are prayerfully asking God how to separate from corporations such as Anheuser-Bush that are promoting and attempting to profit from this experiment.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation