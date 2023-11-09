Video: Vivek Exposes 'Dick Cheney in 3-Inch Heels,' Her Rise to Millionaire Status After Leaving Gov't

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy turned his fire on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley likening her to “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels.”

The question put to him during the third Republican primary debate taking place in Miami Wednesday night was how he would respond to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ramaswamy said that he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do what he needs to do to protect his country, but indicated that the U.S. should not get involved.

“I would tell him to smoke those terrorists on his southern border,” he said.

The businessman argued that the U.S. spent $7 trillion fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that did not serve U.S. interests.

Ramaswamy suggested the reason President Joe Biden is so eager to send billions of dollars to Ukraine is because of the alleged $5 million bribes he and his son Hunter Biden received from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

“That’s why we’re sending $200 billion back to that same country,” he said. “The fact of the matter the Republican Party is not that much better.”

“You have the likes of Nikki Haley who stepped down from her time at the U.N. bankrupt or in debt was her family,” Ramaswamy continued.

“Then she becomes a military contractor. She joins the board of Boeing and otherwise, and is now a multimillionaire,” he said.

“Do you want a leader from a different generation that’s going to put this country first or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels, in which case we’ve got two of them on this stage tonight,” Ramaswamy added referring to both Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has been accused of wearing height boosters in his cowboy boots.

The Hill reported Haley joined the board of directors at Boeing in May 2019.

The previous October, she announced her plans to leave the Trump administration where she had served the the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley stayed through the end of 2018.

She responded to Ramaswamy’s charge saying, “Yes. I’d first like to say they’re 5-inch heels, and I don’t wear them unless you can run in them. The second thing I would say is I wear heels and they’re not for a fashion statement. They’re for ammunition.”

