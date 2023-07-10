'The View' Hosts Defend Joe Biden as He Refuses to Acknowledge His Own Granddaughter

President Joe Biden has been an abject failure thus far.

And no, this writer isn’t even thinking about his numerous political blunders, public gaffes or his utter failure as a leader of men.

Heck, for the sake of this argument, let’s say that Joe Biden brought unemployment and inflation to zero, cured cancer, solved world hunger and made it so that when you fill up your car with gas, you get paid … He would still be a failure.

Why?

Because Joe Biden is a failure of a father and grandfather — two roles that matter more than any government position, even the United States president.

Biden has a well-documented history of ignoring the fact that he has a seventh grandchild. The incumbent president has long touted his “six grandchildren.”

That disgusting display has gotten brazen enough that even a New York Times op-ed piece felt compelled to lampoon the president for all but ignoring Navy Roberts, the daughter that Hunter Biden had with Lunden Roberts.

It’s a fair point and a legitimate issue to skewer the president on.

The whole Biden attitude towards both Lunden and Navy has been a sickening and flagrant display of callousness towards a young girl whose most heinous crime appears to be being born.

The entire debacle is a stain on the Bidens, but you would never be able to tell that based on the infuriating way in which the co-hosts of “The View” dissected that Times op-ed:







“[The NYT Op-ed] shouldn’t have been directed to Joe Biden,” co-host Ana Navarro said. “It should be directed to Hunter Biden. It’s five children, not four, Hunter, because this is not Joe Biden’s baby and I think it’s very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child if his son is not being a father.”

Sorry, but what? A piss-poor example of a father is reason to be a piss-poor example of a grandfather? Do leftists have any shame? Are they aware of what accountability is?

Based on the way the rest of this trainwreck segment went, the answer to those last two questions appears to be a resounding “NO.”

Token Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that she just wants Biden to subtly change his verbiage so instead of waxing nostalgic on his six grandchildren, he simply says seven.

Despite that brief glimmer of sanity on the show, co-host Sunny Hostin quickly veered the segment back to bashing Hunter Biden to get the target off Joe’s back (seriously, how pathetic is it for Joe Biden and his media allies to throw his last living son under the bus?)

“I mean, this is Hunter’s issue,” Hostin said. “And I think that the president, who loves his family so much, I think is just following what his son has set in motion.”

Okay, it’s well-worn territory that Hostin might actually be the dumbest former lawyer in the world, but even that last remark is a bit much. Where to even begin?

First, does Joe Biden love his family that much? This writer will honestly never know the answer to that question, but if using your dead son as an excuse to get out of a line of questioning is “love,” then sure, Biden exhibits that in spades.

Second, does the father not play some responsibility for how their children turned out? Are Mr. and Mrs. Hitler blameless for their son, Adolf?

Third, where was this graciousness when Trump’s children wound up in any number of mild controversies (truly mild compared to Hunter Biden’s issues)? If Ivanka Trump had a child out of wedlock and Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the kid, would the media not have an absolute field day skewering the former president?

Fourth, Hostin’s idiotic remarks actually do serve a beneficial purpose: It shines a light on how important father figures are in society — and how damning it can be when there’s an absentee father like Hunter Biden.

Because while “The View” may be running interference for Joe Biden to make him look as sterling as possible as the 2024 general election rapidly approaches, their defense of Biden also exposed how hopelessly clueless those women were about fatherhood.

No, Navy Roberts is not Joe Biden’s kid. Nobody is calling on Joe Biden to suddenly be the father that stepped up.

What people are asking for, however, is the mere acknowledgment that Navy Roberts exists and is related to them. Nothing more, nothing less. That should be the bare minimum expectation for any man who has children or grandchildren, and yet Biden still falls woefully short of that low-hanging ideal.

Finally, this writer takes particular quibble with the phrase “just following what his son has set in motion.”

If you ever need proof that the left has no idea what fatherhood is or why it’s so important, just look at that phrase. Simply put, that is not how fatherhood works.

Fathers do not follow their son’s lead. It is the other way around.

Here’s an idea: Maybe if Joe Biden had the testicular fortitude to acknowledge his seventh grandchild, maybe his useless son would follow that lead. What a novel thought.

So yes, Navy Roberts is Hunter Biden’s issue. But she’s also a Biden family issue writ large, from Joe to Jill and (obviously) Hunter.

The young girl has nothing to do with the sins of her father, and shouldn’t be made to pay for them.

As for Hunter? The sins of the father do help sculpt the son, and that’s a damning indictment of the incumbent president.

