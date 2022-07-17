Voters Get Their Revenge: Purge of Woke San Fran DA's Office Begins, Progressives Call 'Terrifying'

Massive changes are hitting the office of the San Francisco District Attorney following the recall of ultra-progressive Chesa Boudin.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins fired 15 people on Friday, a week after her appointment by Mayor London Breed.

“Today, I made difficult, but important changes to my management team and staff that will help advance my vision to restore a sense of safety in San Francisco by holding serious and repeat offenders accountable and implementing smart criminal justice reforms,” Jenkins said in a statement, according to SFGate.

“My new management team, which will include the addition of three women of color, with decades of prosecutorial experience at the highest levels, will help our office deliver on that promise,” Jenkins said. “I have full faith and confidence that these women will promote and protect public safety while delivering justice in all of its various forms.”

Cat Brooks, co-founder of the progressive Anti Police-Terror Project said the firings are a distressing sign.

“San Francisco has taken 10 giant steps backwards,” she said. “Jenkins was dangled in front of us because she’s a black woman, which was supposed to make us feel better, but the firings are terrifying.”

“I hope this raises the ire of the left and makes us realize we must fight or we will lose. We always say a shift to the right can’t happen in California, but it is happening right here in San Francisco,” she said.

The liberal moaning was rebutted by many on Twitter.

What a revolutionary idea.. stopping Asian hate crimes?!? 👏 @BrookeJenkinsSF 👏 @chesaboudin apparently loved to gaslight the Asian community: watching them be assaulted & murdered while telling them the *police* were the problem & he couldn’t prosecute the bad guys! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/pVcaE1SLt7 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 14, 2022

Leftists are in histrionics bc the new SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF is firing deadweight staff hired by the incompetent DA she replaced. This is the same staff that claimed citizens expressing concerns about hate crime increases were the equivalent of being in the KKK. Good riddance. https://t.co/MqBUwXcxBm pic.twitter.com/3lJTHbqMiY — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) July 16, 2022

Lots of negative press of SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF firing Boudin hires. Elections have consequences. Voters delivered mandate w decisive 10% margin. Didn’t see this much neg press when Boudin fired bunch of DAs AND hired dozens of public defenders w no prosecutorial experience. — Nima Rahimi SF (@Nima_Rahimi) July 16, 2022

The firings included that of Managing Attorney Arcelia Hurtado, who was the office’s representative on the city’s Innocence Commission, which was founded by Boudin in 2020.

“The decision by Brooke Jenkins to fire Arcelia Hurtado is deeply concerning, especially given the promise she made just yesterday to allow the Innocence Commission to continue to function,” University of San Francisco law professor Lara Bazelon, the chair of the commission, said.

“Arcelia was critical to the commission’s function. It is also concerning because Arcelia was the head of the DA’s post-conviction review unit, which, among other things, is currently considering the petition by Mayor London Breed’s brother Napoleon Brown to be granted leniency and released from prison following his conviction for carjacking and manslaughter. I can see no legitimate reason for firing an attorney as rigorous, competent, and ethical as Arcelia,” Bazelon said.

Kate Chatfield, Boudin’s chief of staff, attacked the changes.

The resentencing/innocence commission unit: gone. Police accountability: gone. Data and transparency: gone. Political corruption investigation: gone. Champion for victims and children: demoted. https://t.co/PW7vWhKgnQ — Kate Chatfield (@ChatfieldKate) July 15, 2022

Rachel Marshall, Boudin’s communications director and policy advisor, fired back after losing her job.

“I came to DA Boudin’s office to fight for criminal justice reform; that battle has never felt more urgent,” Marshall said in a statement. “There is no question that DA Jenkins’ approach differs dramatically from my values. My passion for the mission to reform our legal system is stronger than ever and I am eager for the next opportunity to effect change.”

