Warren Gets Emotional When Asked About 'Two White Men' Being Last Remaining Candidates

Radical-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has announced her official withdrawal from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in light of a demoralizing failure to perform on Super Tuesday.

Falling third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont even in her home state of Massachusetts, Warren failed to win a single state and admitted in a Thursday news conference at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that she could no longer see a clear path forward to the nomination.

Potentially harder for Warren to swallow than defeat, however, was the fact that her departure would remove the last viable female candidate from the race.

Asked Thursday by a reporter to speak to the fact that Democratic voters would be “left with two white men to decide between,” the progressive senator indicated it was one of the things she would agonize over the most.

“One of the hardest parts of this,” Warren said, seeming to well up, “is all those petty promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.”

“That’s going to be hard,” she added.

Warren would go on to say that she had “no regrets,” thanking supporters and celebrating the fact that her campaign had garnered mainstream Democratic popularity with a progressive platform and potentially played a role in altering notions of “what a president of the United States should look like.”

Leftist audiences had expressed substantial excitement at the outset of the primary, with the expanded 2020 Democratic field of more than 20 major candidates far and away the most diverse in United States history by mid-2019, according to Slate.

And fashioning herself as a staunch women’s rights candidate, the Massachusetts senator seemed to orient herself toward making stronger inroads with that audience as the race dragged on and her support in the polls began to wane.

Warren turned heads in late 2019 specifically as she vied for support from the LGBT community, promising in a series of high-profile town halls and debates that her administration would greatly expand transgender rights with policies including taxpayer-funded gender transitions for inmates.

ICYMI: Before dropping out, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s staffer Angel Alicea was recorded saying ‘At the end of the day, we’ve become the party that has prioritized gender pronouns rather than putting food on the table…and…that’s why we lose’#Expose2020pic.twitter.com/DmM5PNjwSa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 5, 2020

As Warren suffered defeats in the first-to-vote states, however — claiming just eight delegates between Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — even campaign staffers began to express concern for her increasingly progressive platform’s potential to repel moderates.

Project Veritas on Tuesday released hidden-camera footage of Warren campaign field organizer Angel Alicea of Iowa suggesting such a platform would serve Warren poorly with moderate voters in key states going into Super Tuesday.

“At the end of the day if we’re gonna prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong,” Alicea told an undercover reporter for the outlet. “When you come from where I come from, no one gives a f— about a G–d— pronoun. People want to know how to create a job.”

“At the end of the day we’ve become the party that has prioritized [pronouns] rather than putting food on the table for working families, and it’s like, that’s why we lose,” Alicea said. “I’m not saying it doesn’t matter, we should make people feel comfortable and accepted.

“But when you put that over making sure people have decent jobs and healthcare, like, it’s a f—ing no-brainer why we’re going to G–d— lose an election.”

