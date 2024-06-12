Watch: Biden Can Only Repeat the Same Word 15 Times in a Row as Hecklers Derail His Speech
Watching President Joe Biden try to make a speech has progressed beyond the point of mild discomfort.
With each speech, Biden has seemed to have increasingly lost the plot, unable to string together coherent sentences when forced to speak off the cuff and unintelligible even when reading off the teleprompter.
And that’s before anyone can get to the bald-faced lies that constantly come out of his mouth.
All these unfortunate habits culminated in a disastrous speech Biden gave after his useless son, Hunter Biden, was convicted of three felonies related to the illegal purchase of a handgun on Tuesday.
As seen in this clip from the video coverage on Fox News, Biden was speaking at the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s annual Gun Sense University conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Before he could get going, however, Biden was completely discombobulated when pro-Hamas protesters interrupted his speech.
The speech began with the sycophants in the audience chanting “four more years,” while Biden, clearly loving the attention, said, “Thank you, thank you, please have a seat.”
He then began his remarks on gun violence, praising the courage of those telling their stories of how they “lost someone to gun violence.”
“It’s been a passion of mine for a long, long time,” he continued, before boasting about his milquetoast accomplishments, claiming, “It’s the reason, way back, a long time ago, I authored the Violence Against Women act, which no one thought made any sense.”
Most of what Biden has done and said for the past four years hasn’t made any sense, but, oblivious to the irony, Biden pressed on.
He sleepily jumped from one point to another, patting himself on the back for his alleged work against gun violence, while praising the “extraordinary courage” of the people at the event who told their stories of losing a loved one to gun violence.
But then, as he was insisting that “I know what it’s like” to get those devastating phone calls and that “just showing up here, and all the work you’ve done takes some courage, because it reminds you of the moment you got that phone call,” his speech fell victim to an untimely interruption.
“The main reason I’m here,” he began, “and I mean this from the bottom of my heart …” when a group of pro-Palestinian protesters interjected.
Their words were difficult to make out in the video but, according to The Guardian, they yelled, “You’re complicit in genocide,” before they were drowned out with “boos” and jeers from the rest of the audience.
The crowd resumed their chant of “four more years” while the protesters desperately tried to spread their obnoxious message.
Biden, useless as ever, attempted to diffuse the situation by saying “no, no, no” at least fifteen times.
Then after weakly interjecting, “folks … folks,” Biden said, “It’s okay, look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point.”
Biden would have been better off yelling “no” in perpetuity.
Did he really almost agree with the pro-Palestinian agitators, the same folks who, whether they understand it or not, unironically call for the destruction of Israel?
Overall, Biden seemed utterly confused and completely unsure of how to handle the situation.
In attempting to assert some control of the situation, he seemed as confused, lethargic, and as out of depth as he ever had.
Not to mention the terrible optics of Biden delivering a speech on gun control on the same day that his son Hunter Biden was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.
If anyone is still voting for Biden after watching this pathetic, hard to watch display of ineptitude, they’re almost more far gone than Biden himself.
