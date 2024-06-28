Watch: Biden Says No Soldiers Died on His Watch, Forgets 13 Marines Killed in Kabul

For reasons one can guess, the Democratic Party’s minions in the establishment media have finally received orders to tell the truth about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. After Thursday night’s presidential debate, they can hardly deny what everyone saw.

One persistent lie, however, remains in circulation. Heavily propagandized Americans continue to regard Biden, though mentally diminished, as “compassionate.” In truth, however, he has always been nothing more than a corrupt politician and a diabolical liar.

For instance, at one point in the debate, Biden showcased both his cringe-worthy confusion and his trademark callousness.

“Truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any — this decade — that doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did,” Biden said during the debate, which has been captured in a now-viral 21-second clip posted to the social media platform X.

Prominent conservative commentator Greg Price posted that clip shortly after the debate began. As of Friday morning, the clip had more than 2.2 million views and 29,000 likes.

“13 American service members killed during his horrible Afghanistan withdrawal were unavailable were comment,” Price wrote in a blistering, accompanying tweet.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump looked on in dismay, eager to respond to Biden’s obvious lie.

Biden says that he’s the “only president of the 20th century” who has had no American troops dead since he’s been president. 13 American service members killed during his horrible Afghanistan withdrawal were unavailable were comment. pic.twitter.com/zaFMvgetCO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

Never mind the absurdity of Biden’s statement in its original and especially its amended form. First, he called himself the only president “this century” with “no troops dying anywhere in the world.” Then, he corrected the time frame from “this century” to “this decade.” Whether he meant the 2020s or the last ten years, he confirmed yet again what we already knew about the dullness of his mind.

The real story, of course, lies in his discounting of the 13 U.S. Marines killed during his catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal.

As the White House itself acknowledged on the anniversary of one of America’s darkest days, a terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside Kabul Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, claimed the lives of those 13 brave Americans, as well as many more Afghan civilians.

Biden and other establishment figures who enabled that pointless war and botched withdrawal have never paid a price for it.

Worse yet, when the remains of those 13 service members returned home to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware three days later, the president repeatedly checked his watch as if he had something better to do than honor those who fell needlessly while serving their country.

Since then, family members of those slain service men and women have publicly blamed the Biden administration.

In fact, one grieving father appeared in person and disrupted Biden’s pathologically vindictive State of the Union Address in March.

Steve Nikoui, father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, stood and shouted “Abbey Gate” and “United States Marines,” as if desperate to ensure that Americans never forget what Biden and establishment did to his son. Capitol police responded by arresting the Gold Star father.

In February, special counsel Robert Hur described the president as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” But Biden does not mean well. And that carefully crafted lie has sustained his entire self-serving career.

By his words and actions, he has shown that those 13 slain service members meant as much to him as Laken Riley or any other American slaughtered by one of the millions of illegal immigrants he has welcomed into the country.

