Share
News

Watch: Border Patrol Helicopter Lands in Middle of Busy Intersection - It's Immediately Clear That Something's Wrong

 By Ole Braatelien  May 18, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

Dramatic video captured a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter landing on a busy road in La Mesa, California.

Moments after it landed, an agent exited the aircraft running with a wounded K-9 in his arms, KNSD-TV in San Diego reported with respect to the May 9 incident.

“Boo was out there doing his job, tracking a group that crossed illegally, and unfortunately, he got bit by a rattlesnake,” U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent Esteffany Solano said.

The helicopter landed near the intersection of Grossmont Boulevard and Jackson Drive.

Bewildered bystanders at first didn’t know what to think, KFMB-TV in San Diego reported.

“I didn’t know what was going on, then I saw the dog, and I just started crying. I’m a dog person — I just hoped he was okay,” Nessa Lene, a La Mesa resident who recorded video of the incident, later recounted.

Another witness said traffic stopped in all directions.

Have you ever been bitten by a snake?

“I just saw the helicopter drop briefly, guy run out with the dog in his hands — it was a German Shepherd — started running at us,” Tyler Oder, who works at a shop near the landing site, added. “Traffic was halted, north, south, east and west.”

“The dog was panting,” Oder added. “It was kind of sad, too.”

Officers rushed the two-year-old dog to the Pet Emergency Specialty Center, where staff administered anti-venom and IV fluids.

Related:
Cause of Death for Veterinarian Found Dead After Viral Horse Abuse Video: Animal Euthanasia Drugs in His System

He is stable, recovering, and under close observation.

“Boo is more than just a dog, he’s a federal agent, and he’s treated as one. We’re thankful he was able to get the care he needed,” Solano noted.

Dr. Jennifer Willey, the medical director at the pet emergency center, said snake bites are common this time of year.

“We typically see two to three snakebite cases a day during peak summer,” Willey said. “You’ll see pain, you’ll see swelling, sometimes we can find the actual punctures, and then there’s usually pretty distinct bruising that develops right away.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Watch: Border Patrol Helicopter Lands in Middle of Busy Intersection - It's Immediately Clear That Something's Wrong
Police Officer Begs for Her Life After Being Disarmed by Shirtless Man
Heartland America Rocked by Extreme Weather, Dozens Dead
Ruling South African Party Furious After White Refugees Escape to US, Wanted to Impose 'Accountability for Historic Privilege'
Transgender Athlete Vows He'll Take State Championship from Female Competitors to Spite 'Haters'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation