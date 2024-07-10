Share
Sports
News

Watch: Caitlin Clark Has Enough, Shoves WNBA Player and Calls Out Refs - 'Don't Fall for That, She's so Soft!'

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2024 at 3:20pm
Share

The scrappy side of Caitlin Clark emerged Wednesday as she shoved an opponent guarding her and later complained to the referees when an opposing player drew a foul.

Clark’s Indiana Fever lost to Washington 89-84, according to the New York Post.

Clark ended the game with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

But the fierce competitor made the highlight videos for her tangle with Washington Mystics guard Julie Vanloo.

In the second quarter, she gave Vanloo a shove, although no foul was called because the referees were preoccupied with the Fever’s Aliyah Boston grappling with Washington center Stefanie Dolson.

Trending:
Biden Leveled After Declaring 'I'm the Sitting President of the United States'

Vanloo gestured at Clark, who had some words to share and made a flopping gesture at Vanloo

Later in the game, Clark was called for an offensive foul, after Washington guard Ariel Atkins took a tumble.

“Don’t fall for that. You fell for it. She’s so soft,” Clark barked at a referee as she ran back up the court.

The day was not without high points for Clark.

Related:
Watch: News Conference Gets Awkward for Angel Reese After Reporter's Hot Mic Moment - 'Excuse Me?'

As noted by Athlon Sports, a behind-the-back pass from Clark led to a NaLyssa Smith layup.

“My goodness. That is beautiful,” was all the commentator broadcasting the game could say.

As Clark tries to lift the Fever into the WNBA playoffs, she is also dueling the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Do you like Caitlin Clark?

An Associated Press report said nine of the 15 people making the decision support Clark; 5 back Reese, and one did not share a preference.

“Today, I would say Clark, only because they have one more win overall as a team and have a 2-1 lead head-to-head,” said voter Christy Winters-Scott, a basketball analyst for the Mystics.

“Clearly this could change as the WNBA season progresses. It has been a complete joy for me to witness how both players have evolved as professionals in such a short amount of time in the league,” she said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Caitlin Clark Has Enough, Shoves WNBA Player and Calls Out Refs - 'Don't Fall for That, She's so Soft!'
Illegal Immigrant Accused of Drunkenly Killing a 6-Year-Old Girl in Alabama
Daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Demands Mask Mandates Return, Claims to Have 'Post-Viral Condition'
Legal Experts Accuse Alec Baldwin of Using Wife and Baby for Courthouse 'Stunt' That Might Have Backfired
CNN CEO Axes Numerous Employees, Announces Plan to Move Company in a Different Direction
See more...

Conversation