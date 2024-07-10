The scrappy side of Caitlin Clark emerged Wednesday as she shoved an opponent guarding her and later complained to the referees when an opposing player drew a foul.

Clark’s Indiana Fever lost to Washington 89-84, according to the New York Post.

Clark ended the game with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

But the fierce competitor made the highlight videos for her tangle with Washington Mystics guard Julie Vanloo.

In the second quarter, she gave Vanloo a shove, although no foul was called because the referees were preoccupied with the Fever’s Aliyah Boston grappling with Washington center Stefanie Dolson.

Vanloo gestured at Clark, who had some words to share and made a flopping gesture at Vanloo

Later in the game, Clark was called for an offensive foul, after Washington guard Ariel Atkins took a tumble.

“Don’t fall for that. You fell for it. She’s so soft,” Clark barked at a referee as she ran back up the court.

The day was not without high points for Clark.

As noted by Athlon Sports, a behind-the-back pass from Clark led to a NaLyssa Smith layup.

“My goodness. That is beautiful,” was all the commentator broadcasting the game could say.

As Clark tries to lift the Fever into the WNBA playoffs, she is also dueling the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

An Associated Press report said nine of the 15 people making the decision support Clark; 5 back Reese, and one did not share a preference.

“Today, I would say Clark, only because they have one more win overall as a team and have a 2-1 lead head-to-head,” said voter Christy Winters-Scott, a basketball analyst for the Mystics.

“Clearly this could change as the WNBA season progresses. It has been a complete joy for me to witness how both players have evolved as professionals in such a short amount of time in the league,” she said.

