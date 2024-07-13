Watch: Caitlin Clark Hits Tough Shot in Brittney Griner's Face as Fever Emerge Victorious

Hulking Phoenix Mercury center Britney Griner charged at Caitlin Clark to swat away Clark’s hopes of three-pointer Friday night.

But Griner hit nothing but air as Clark hit nothing but net en route to the Indiana Fever beating Phoenix 95-86.

It was a big night for Clark, whose 13 assists tied a team record, according to The Associated Press. Clark added 20 points for her fifth consecutive double-double.

You can watch Clark’s impressive jumper for yourself below:

Kelsey Mitchell scored 28 points for Indiana while Kahleah Copper scored 36 points for Phoenix, which was down by 31 points in the third quarter before launching a furious fourth-quarter comeback that fell short.

Although controversy has greeted Clark’s arrival in the WNBA, she has tried to soft-pedal it, as noted by Outkick.







During the ESPYs on Thursday night, Serena Williams had made a racially tinged comment about Clark.

“Caitlin Clark had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards. You are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are really crazy about you,” she said.

In response to those remarks, Clark showed she has learned to dismiss such matters.

Caitlin Clark’s handles! 3rd straight game with 13 AST

20 PTS, 13 AST, 6 REB, 2 BLK

29 PTS, 13 AST, 5 STL, 3 BLK

19 PTS, 13 AST, 12 REBpic.twitter.com/J2qMfaQkOx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 13, 2024

“Something that really stood out to me was like, how much women’s basketball was a part of the show,” Clark said when asked for a response, refusing to address the jab directly. “I think it shows where women’s basketball is going and obviously women’s athletics in general.”

“Obviously, Serena did a tremendous job hosting,” she added.

Caitlin Clark was straight HOOPING tonight 🔥 She’s the first rookie in WNBA HISTORY to record 400 PTS/ 100 REB/ 150 AST 👏 Did she just lock up ROY⁉️ pic.twitter.com/syTiVj21Zq — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) July 13, 2024

For her part, Angel Reese, often pitted against Clark by fans and the circumstances of their college and WNBA careers, has also tried to tamp down the dueling drama between the two.

In a recent interview, she said playing for the WNBA all-stars with Clark against America’s Olympic squad will be a “really cool” experience, according to CBS.

The New York Liberty put 4 players on Angel Reese to make sure she didn’t get her 16th straight double double This is generational hating 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EH0DLJeAfD — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 13, 2024

“I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us. I know a lot of people are just gonna come to Phoenix, I’m sure it’s already sold out. Being able to be in that environment, we’re gonna be playing together for a while so this is not gonna be the [last] time. I know we’ll be All-Stars again, and hopefully, 2028 we’ll be Olympians together,” Clark said.

