Watch: Climate Radicals Launch Most Nonsensical Earth Day Protest Imaginable - NYPD Makes Them Pay

On Tuesday, Extinction Rebellion activists vandalized a Tesla showroom in Manhattan.

Yes, that means that their reprehensible stunt against the electric vehicle leader happened on “Earth Day.”

Seriously.

The climate change radicals spray-painted “F*** Off DOGE” and “WE DO NOT CONSENT” on the showroom windows. They targeted Tesla to protest Elon Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Two maskless men used fluorescent red and green spray paint to scrawl their messages, according to Fox News. They even drew a red circle with a slash, or “no” symbols, over DOGE signs, showing their disdain for Musk’s agency, whose worst sin is trying to cut government fraud and bloat.

The vandalism took place at a Tesla location in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, with people inside the showroom witnessing the criminal act.

Apparently, these climate activists don’t realize how little sense their protest makes — or they don’t care. Tesla is a pioneer in sustainable transportation, yet they defaced it on a purported day of celebration of these vandals.

Just a year or two ago, climate activists would not have dreamed of doing this. They once celebrated electric vehicles as the necessary future of transportation (even going so far as to shame any and all who were dubious of the things), but now they’re trashing them over petty political grudges.

In other words: Musk Derangement Syndrome strikes again.

Would you ever buy a Tesla? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

These eco-zealots are so consumed by their hatred of Musk’s politics that they’ll sabotage their own supposed cause.

Here’s a bit of truth that those guys need to hear: Attacking Tesla on Earth Day is closer to a childish tantrum than altruistic activism.

If the climate crisis were as dire as they claim, Musk’s politics wouldn’t matter. The future of the planet is [supposedly] at stake! Or, something like that.

Thankfully, this brainless stunt didn’t last long. When police arrived, some activists were seen cleaning off their own graffiti in a pathetic attempt to avoid accountability.

You can watch a video of both the initial vandalism and the subsequent arrival of police below:

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING: Climate Activists TAG windows of Tesla Showroom in Manhattan on #EarthDay Extinction Rebellion tagged “F Off DOGE” and “WE DO NOT CONSENT” among other writings on the windows. pic.twitter.com/XMHBYnBxwY — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 22, 2025

NEW: “People did not consent to unelected fascist” Extinction Rebellion Climate activist speaks after being ARRESTED for Tagging windows of Tesla Showroom in Manhattan on #EarthDay in NYC pic.twitter.com/ge0zGmEakG — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 22, 2025

The police didn’t let them off the hook. Two of these eco-zealots were arrested for their vandalism in Lower Manhattan, facing the consequences of their reckless actions, according to Fox.

Targeting Tesla undermines the very environmental goals they claim to support, a sentiment echoed throughout the above X posts.

Though, if you’re sick of these stunts, perhaps this is a good thing. Their actions alienate potential allies in their fight against climate change. By attacking Tesla, they’re proving they care more about vendettas than the planet, which sounds more like a cult than a driving force for change.

To be clear, this is the only planet that God gave us, so we should be the best stewards possible.

But this nonsensical attack on Musk clearly reeks more of political desperation than any sort of caring stewardship.

The irony is thicker than their cheap spray paint. Tesla’s mission aligns with reducing emissions, yet these activists would rather sabotage progress than admit Musk isn’t their enemy.

Their protest isn’t about the environment — it’s about their egos. They can’t stand that Musk doesn’t bow down to their dogma, so they lash out like spoiled brats being told “no” for the first time.

The police arrests are a start, but these vandals deserve harsher penalties.

They only seem to be getting more brazen with each maddening stunt.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.