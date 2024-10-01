Share
Watch: CNN Anchor Forced to Take Cover Live on Air as Iranian Missiles Hit Israel - 'Get Off the Roof!'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 1, 2024 at 3:34pm
A CNN crew captured some terrifying, yet dramatic, footage of the Iranian missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night — at one point taking cover for their own protection.

One could hear the concern in CNN anchor Jim Sciutto’s voice throughout the segment as he recounted what he was seeing from a rooftop in Tel Aviv while Iranian missiles rained down and Israeli counter fire rose to intercept them.

“It’s like a deadly fireworks display over Tel Aviv, and there was an impact just to the left of us here,” Sciutto said.

A missile then hit very close by, prompting him to say, “Oh Jesus. Oh God. OK guys we’ve got to get off the roof. These are coming down right next to us here.”

“We’ve got to go inside,” Sciutto emphasized to his crew.

The cameraman did stay behind to continue to capture the attack.

Sciutto’s coverage picks up at approximately the 2 minute mark in the video below.

Should America respond to this attack?

Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last week and Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Reuters reported.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, “There were a small number of hits in the center of Israel and some other hits in southern Israel. The majority of the incoming missiles were intercepted by Israel and the defensive coalition led by the United States.”

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences,” he promised.

“We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel,” Hagari added.

“The Israel Defense Forces will continue doing everything necessary to defend the state of Israel and protect the people of Israel.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

