Watch: Crowd of 17,000 Roars as Firefighter and Cop Come to Blows in Middle of Ice Rink

 By Jack Davis  April 17, 2023 at 8:39am
Fists were flying Saturday when the hockey teams representing the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department clashed.

The game was played in front of 17,000 spectators at UBS Arena on Long Island, according to SILive.

The FDNY won 8-5 and came out ahead in at least two of the major fights of the day. In one, FDNY member John Perretta took it to police officer Jimmy Hall.

'Mistake': Stunning Details Emerge in What Led to Bud Light's Trans Marketing Partnership - Report

In another fight as the game was winding down, the FDNY’s Thomas Esposito took on the NYPD’s Ryan Dermody.

The annual game came against a backdrop of FDNY tensions that led to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh being booed, according to the New York Post.

“She was booed by firemen. We don’t like her and trust her. She is ruining the fire department. She has no idea what it’s like to be a fireman and fight fires,” the Post quoted one firefighter as saying.

In February, Kavanagh demoted three officers, leading to antagonism from the command structure.

Several assistant and deputy assistant chiefs have asked to be returned to the field in a show of solidarity.

Jim Walden, a lawyer representing three chiefs claiming their demotions were based on age discrimination, said Kavanagh should have expected to be booed.

“New Yorkers are not dumb. They know Kavanagh is unqualified. They know she is tearing FDNY apart,” Walden said.

Is 'Pride Night' Getting the Boot? NHL Commissioner Gives Major Clue to Woke Gesture's Fate During Interview

“Of course they heckle her. To them, she is a joke, albeit a dangerous one,” he said.

“She better get used to the booing because she will hear them every time she goes out in public,” the Post quoted another firefighter at the game as saying.

Kavanagh left the game early, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell remained to the end.

According to the website BroBible, the FDNY now has a 28-18-3 record in the annual charity hockey game.

The NYPD has not won a game since 2016.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation