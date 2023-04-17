Fists were flying Saturday when the hockey teams representing the New York City Police Department and New York City Fire Department clashed.

The game was played in front of 17,000 spectators at UBS Arena on Long Island, according to SILive.

The FDNY won 8-5 and came out ahead in at least two of the major fights of the day. In one, FDNY member John Perretta took it to police officer Jimmy Hall.

FDNY vs NYPD hockey game ended in haymakers pic.twitter.com/IjOgOOrJPN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 16, 2023

In another fight as the game was winding down, the FDNY’s Thomas Esposito took on the NYPD’s Ryan Dermody.

The annual game came against a backdrop of FDNY tensions that led to FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh being booed, according to the New York Post.

“She was booed by firemen. We don’t like her and trust her. She is ruining the fire department. She has no idea what it’s like to be a fireman and fight fires,” the Post quoted one firefighter as saying.

In February, Kavanagh demoted three officers, leading to antagonism from the command structure.

Several assistant and deputy assistant chiefs have asked to be returned to the field in a show of solidarity.

Jim Walden, a lawyer representing three chiefs claiming their demotions were based on age discrimination, said Kavanagh should have expected to be booed.

“New Yorkers are not dumb. They know Kavanagh is unqualified. They know she is tearing FDNY apart,” Walden said.

“Of course they heckle her. To them, she is a joke, albeit a dangerous one,” he said.

“She better get used to the booing because she will hear them every time she goes out in public,” the Post quoted another firefighter at the game as saying.

Kavanagh left the game early, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell remained to the end.

According to the website BroBible, the FDNY now has a 28-18-3 record in the annual charity hockey game.

The NYPD has not won a game since 2016.

