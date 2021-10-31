Share
News

FDNY Vaccine Protest Shuts Down 26 Firehouses; Commissioner Furious

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2021 at 9:07am
Share

With Mayor Bill de Blasio refusing to budge on his COVID vaccine mandate, New York City firefighters stayed home in droves on Saturday amid tensions over a mandate that could impact about a quarter of the department.

Twenty-six firehouses were out of service Saturday due to personnel shortages linked to the vaccine mandate, according to the New York Post, which reported there are 341 firehouses across the city.

Under the mandate, all New York City employees were required to have at least one dose of the vaccine by 5 p.m. Friday or be placed on unpaid leave starting Monday. About 72 percent of firefighters were vaccinated by Friday’s deadline.

Trending:
Bruce Springsteen Just Nods in Silence as Obama Calls His Fans Vile Racists

Jim Long, an FDNY spokesman, told the Post the closings are not permanent, describing the firehouses as “temporarily out of service” and the situation as “fluid” because firefighters were being sent to units where they were needed.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro was irate at firefighters staying home, according to WPIX-TV.

“The excessive sick leave … because of their anger at the vaccine mandate for all city employees is unacceptable,” Nigro said in a statement, adding that it’s “contrary to their oaths to serve.”

“Despite these actions by some, the department will continue to respond to all calls for help that come our way,” he said.

Are the firefighters right to push this issue?

Union officials denied there was a labor showdown afoot.

“Is there a sickout? Not to my knowledge, no,” said Andrew Ansbro with the Uniformed Firefighters Association, according to WABC-TV.

“We don’t condone any job action, nor do we inform anybody to do a job action,” said Jim McCarthy, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

“I have had members that have received the vaccination say they are having flu-like symptoms and they’ve had to go sick,” Ansbro said. “The department is allowing people to have a couple days off after they get the vaccination.”

Related:
'People Will Die in This City': Large Number of NY Fire Stations to Be Closed as Vaccine Mandate Kicks In

Retired electrician Vinny Agro, 63, who lives in Brooklyn, said he is expecting the worst.

“We are going to toast like marshmallows,” he told the the Post. “It’s another sad day for New York City.”

Donald Watson, 57, a duct worker from Brooklyn, has no sympathy for the firefighters.

“It’s sad we have to go through this because of COVID,” Watson said. “A lot of them don’t want to take the shot. C’mon. It’s nothing but a shot.”

One EMT said chaos is likely.

“People that aren’t retiring or quitting right out are gonna be on unpaid leave like myself. There’s not going to be enough bodies,” said the EMT, 23, who didn’t want to provide his name to the Post. “You know New York City: The call volume is high and the manpower in general is bad, without all this going on. We are always needing more people. It’s going to be a little crazy.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
FDNY Vaccine Protest Shuts Down 26 Firehouses; Commissioner Furious
Journalist Furious After Hearing Pilot's Message to Biden Broadcast Over the Intercom
New Poll: If This Trend Continues, Future Doesn't Look Good for Fauci
Once-in-a-Lifetime Aurora Forecast: Lights Will Be Seen as Far South as Arkansas
New Study: COVID-Positive Vaccinated People Are Just as Likely to Spread Delta Variant as Unvaccinated People
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.