Commentary

Watch: Dem Candidate Flashes Beer Can During Closing Argument, Tells Us How He Thinks Election Day Is Going to Go

 By Richard Bledsoe  November 8, 2022 at 9:35pm
An early morning Twitter post on Election Day captured the possible mood of many Democrats regarding Tuesday’s midterms.

It demonstrated either extreme confidence or resignation.

The tweet showed a clip of Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan appearing Monday night on the MSNBC program “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

Ryan was presenting his “closing remarks” in his race against Republican J.D. Vance, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.



He went beyond just words and made a telling final gesture, holding up a beer can as O’Donnell was wrapping up the segment.

“We’re going to bring it home, Lawrence,” the Democrat said, making a toast to the camera, brandishing the can of Miller Lite as if to make sure the logo was visible.

“Gotcha,” O’Donnell replied, probably surprised that the candidate exposed himself apparently drinking during the interview.

“We’re going to bring it home,” Ryan repeated, and smiled.

Maybe the beer can wasn’t just a prop.

It was not the first time Ryan showed a taste for Miller Lite. The candidate advertised his regular guy credentials as a fan of beer and football in an Oct. 29 Twitter post.

“There’s always time for a Miller Lite and some football,” he said.

Apparently televised interviews are also Miller time for Ryan.

His Republican opponent in the Ohio Senate race also has a regular guy reputation.

Vance is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.” In 2016, NPR said in a review of the book, “J.D. Vance grew up in a Rust Belt town in Ohio, in a family from the hills of eastern Kentucky. His new memoir details the social isolation, poverty and addiction that afflict poor white communities.”

Ryan’s beer-infused closing argument fell short of the mark with voters, apparently. Vance was declared the winner late Tuesday night, leading the Democrat about 54 percent to 46 percent.

Maybe Ohio voters prefer Budweiser.

Richard Bledsoe
Contributor, Commentary
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.
