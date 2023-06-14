Watch: Disney Character Seems to Provocatively Dance for Children During 'Pride Night' Parade

Day by day, the Walt Disney Company continues to devolve into the anti-family, anti-child company. Its recent “pride parade” at California’s Disneyland is just more evidence of how far Disney has fallen.

On June 13, Disneyland held its first “pride night” parade, with the park’s typical ranks of costumed characters dancing and parading down Main Street and the ever-present fireworks.

But this Disney parade was very different.

On its website, Disneyland described the event as “proud celebration.”

In keeping with that “celebration,” woke Disneyland’s Main Street was festooned with rainbow “pride” colors and beloved Disney characters roamed the streets dancing and cavorting for the crowds.

One video appears to show chipmunk character Chip dancing suggestively thrusting his hips and dragging his hands across his face and shoulders in a sexual manner.

Another video from the parade that night showed Clarabelle the Cow wearing a rainbow dress and sashaying around the street.

The “pride” night was also visited by California’s extremist, left-wing Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The governor also tweeted about the event:

Great to be at Disneyland’s first ever Pride Night. pic.twitter.com/MW3eHMDemO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2023

Disney continues to push the gay and transgender agenda, and has for years been purposefully inculcating children with the transgender and LGBT agenda by adding it into its movies, TV shows and streaming offerings. That was years before the company went all-in with a political effort to stop the state of Florida from instituting a law that would prevent the state’s school children from being exposed to inappropriate sexual content in schools.

But that radical agenda has also cost the company millions of dollars and an untold number of fans.

In April, it was reported that Disney had lost more than a quarter of a billion dollars at theaters on just two of its woke failures.

Should Disney be allowed to have children at "pride nights?" Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (2 Votes)

And yet, Disney continues to rush headlong toward the radical, anti-child, anti-family gay agenda despite the mounting losses. It appears that the company has not yet learned a thing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.