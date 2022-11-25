It looks like another Disney movie that pushes the LGBT agenda is going down as a dud.

The entertainment juggernaut recently released a big family special called “Strange World,” which features Disney’s “first openly gay teen star,” according to Yahoo.

Somewhat predictably, the movie is bombing at the box office.

According to Variety, “Strange World” earned “a disappointing $4.2 million” for its opening on Wednesday. It is expected to bring in less than $24 million over the weekend.

“That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure,” Variety reported. “For [comparison’s] sake, ‘Encanto,’ another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021 — and that was considered to be a soft result for the family film.”



Disney also had a huge flop this year with “Lightyear,” which raised eyebrows by featuring a lesbian kiss. The movie was expected to make up to $85 million in its opening weekend. But it brought in only $51 million.

Not even Marvel is bulletproof. The last Thor flick, described by its director as “super gay,” stumbled in its second weekend. In fact, “Thor: Love and Thunder” had one of the worst second-weekend drop-offs in Marvel history, according to Collider.

These box office failures come on the heels of the revelation that Disney executives have been privately pushing for more LGBT characters in the company’s movies and TV shows. One exec was even caught boasting about her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

In March, Megyn Kelly blasted Disney for pushing its radical agenda on American children.

Does your family watch Disney films? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“They want these characters to become ubiquitous in the Disney movies, and I think that is totally unnecessary and out of line,” Kelly said. “I don’t want you to work out your wokeism on my kid, OK?”

Not content to merely inject homosexuality into “family” films, Disney has also attacked Florida’s new law limiting the LGBT agenda in schools.

As Breitbart’s John Nolte put it, “the Disney brand is now the equivalent of a non-descript van and a guy behind the wheel offering your kids candy.”

Now, Disney stock is tumbling.

The troubles have been so shocking for the company that its CEO of only two years, Bob Chapek, was just dumped. Former CEO Bob Iger was brought back to lead the struggling giant.

Americans starving for good family entertainment might hope that Disney is beginning to learn its lesson. Maybe it is realizing that going woke really does mean going broke?

But seeing is believing. After all, the left-wing agenda dies very hard.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.