Watch: Dr. Phil Talks About Effectiveness of Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy, Calls Out China's Role in Border Crisis

Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw said the border crisis that has metastasized under the Biden administration could have been stemmed if former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy were still in effect.

McGraw made the observation during an interview Tuesday with podcaster Joe Rogan after visiting the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, two weeks ago.

McGraw said he was astonished to learn that the border crisis was far worse than he had ever imagined.

“As much as I thought I knew about it, I was shocked when I got down there,” he told Rogan.

During his visit, McGraw noted that morale among Border Patrol workers was abysmal because their jobs had devolved into taxpayer-funded babysitters.

“They’re turning into social workers,” he said. “They went down there to be guards and they say, ‘What we’re doing now is, instead of apprehending these people, we’re greeting these people. And we’re processing them and giving them money and resources.”

The psychologist said these actions are incentivizing more illegal border crossings because they’re rewarding bad behavior.

🚨NEW: Dr. Phil informs Joe Rogan that reinstating Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy would end the border invasion, China is purchasing land near U.S. military bases with an influx of military-aged men entering the country, and Biden’s policies are fueling child trafficking. The… pic.twitter.com/5WeeafFwgG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 21, 2024

McGraw said he interviewed numerous Border Patrol officials during his visit. Among them was Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol.

McGraw said when he asked Judd what Border Patrol needs to do their jobs, Judd said they simply need the ability to enforce current immigration laws — especially the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“And he said, ‘We don’t need more money. We don’t need more agents. We don’t need new legislation. We just need you to let us do our job. We just need you to apply the laws that exist now. And we’ll be fine.'”

McGraw said Judd underscored that the “Remain In Mexico” program enacted under Trump was effective at curbing the mass barrage of migrants.

According to McGraw, Judd said, “Just use the legislation that’s on the books, and we’re fine.”

As a reminder, Trump established the “Remain In Mexico” policy in 2019 after negotiating with Mexican leaders, who agreed to do their part to enforce it.

The program kept illegal aliens in Mexico while their asylum applications were processed — a procedure that could take years — instead of releasing them into the United States, in a process known as “catch-and-release.”

In February 2021 — just weeks after he took office — Biden ended the “Remain In Mexico” program, resulting in the mass release of scores of illegal aliens around the country.

🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS 2024 SO FAR: 988,819

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531 Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2024

In addition to the flood of illegal aliens from South and Central America, there has also been a barrage of migrants from China coming across our unsecured border.

“They tell me that between 2010 and 2020, they had about 1,100 to 1,500 Chinese come across the border,” McGraw said. “And in the first 11 months of 2023, they had about 33,000 come across the border.”

McGraw said while he believes many illegal aliens from China simply want a better life, others could have ill intentions.

McGraw said he has been told that “the number of military-aged men that are showing up with military haircuts, clearly in shape, showing up with six-packs, and military boots … is not an insignificant number … We don’t know where they’re going. We’re not following them. We’re not tracking them.”

We’ve already seen that the daily barrage of migrants flooding the border is largely comprised of young, military-age males, mostly from Central and South America, but also from terrorism hotbeds in the Middle East and Africa.

Nothing at all to be concerned about here…

73,008 illegal alien invaders apprehended from the Middle East. How did they get to the US? They sure as hell didn’t walk… 2-years. Almost 75K ME illegal aliens – how many made it into the US without being apprehended? pic.twitter.com/BTrYwEMAr9 — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) October 12, 2023

Let this sink in: The Biden administration is encouraging a deluge of foreign, military-age males into the United States at the same time that it’s trying to restrict the Second Amendment rights of Americans after having disempowered the police and feminized the U.S. military.

The Biden admin has created the most dangerous national security crisis in history. They’ve legalized human trafficking of millions, allowed 1.8 million gotaways, and are harboring illegals at the taxpayer’s expense! Treasonous! Impeach Mayorkas! pic.twitter.com/uKukYPDF7r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 26, 2023



Under Biden’s failed presidency, the United States has devolved into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens whose omnipresence drains public resources and threatens American lives.

This doddering Democrat has to go.

