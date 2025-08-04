Watch: Elizabeth Warren Makes Troubling Admission About Future of the Democratic Party While Endorsing Mamdani

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Masachusetts Democrat, just laid out a blueprint for the Republican Party ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

During a campaign event Monday for socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Warren fully embraced the far-left vision he represents, and made it clear she sees it as the future of the Democratic Party.

A reporter asked her point-blank, “Progressive socialism — is this what the party should look like?”

Warren’s response: “Yes, you bet!”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. REPORTER: "Democratic socialism—is this what the party should look like?" WARREN: "Yes, you bet!" pic.twitter.com/A64Im2UuIn — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2025

That’s not a fringe activist talking. That’s a sitting U.S. senator, a regular on CNN and MSNBC, and a former presidential candidate.

She wasn’t done.

While standing next to Mamdani at the DC37 union building, Warren praised his “steely” focus on affordability and said he “kick-started that conversation in the right place,” according to The New York Post.

“For me, New York City is the place to start the conversation for Democrats on how affordability is the central issue, the central reason to be a Democrat,” Warren said.

Will Mamdani win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She added, “That is the Democratic message … Zohran is on the front lines in that fight out there, fighting for families.”

Warren is making it crystal clear that she wants Mamdani’s socialist agenda to define the Democratic platform.

That should terrify moderate Democrats and excite every Republican campaign operative in the country.

Mamdani’s platform includes government-run grocery stores, fare-free transit, a $30 minimum wage, and large-scale public housing in America’s most populous city.

He’s also pushing rent freezes and tax hikes on individuals and businesses.

It’s a wish list pulled straight from the democratic socialist playbook, and now it has Warren’s blessing.

The anti-cop radical tried to pivot to the center Monday on public safety, but it’s all out there:

🚨 BREAKING: Defund the Policer Zohran Mamdani DOES A TOTAL 180, calls for more funds to the police. "200 officers are leaving the [NYPD] every month! […] I want to EMPOWER police officers to respond to serious crime." HE'S SUCH A SNAKE!pic.twitter.com/KD9uRHJ0CA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 4, 2025

Muslim Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani says he's "thankful" for the NYPD detail that protects him. The very same police that he's REPEATEDLY called to defund. Police protection for me but not for thee. pic.twitter.com/AwoR4RZ2X6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2025

Notably, other high-profile Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — both of New York — have kept their distance from the radical who won their party’s mayoral nomination.

Both declined to endorse Mamdani after his upset victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.

That silence speaks volumes.

Warren is all in. This is the path she’s choosing — farther left, louder, and more radical.

Republicans will be more than happy to tie Mamdani and Warren’s Monday sound bite to every Democrat running in a competitive district next fall.

If a full embrace of socialism is the party’s future, voters should hear about it during every commercial break next fall.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.