New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani briefly speaks with reporters as he leaves the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani briefly speaks with reporters as he leaves the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Anti-Cop NYC Mass Shooter May Have Just Ended Zohran Mamdani's Political Career

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 29, 2025 at 3:00am
As of Monday night, four are confirmed dead in New York City in a mass shooting event, including one police officer.

The gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, began the rampage at roughly 6:30 p.m., entering a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper whose most notable tenants are Blackstone and the NFL, and opened fire during the evening rush hour.

The 27-year-old Tamura shot and killed himself after he barricaded himself inside the skyscraper, the New York Post reported.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




