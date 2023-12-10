Watch: Elon Musk Brings Up Walt Disney in Doubling Down Against Woke Giant

X owner Elon Musk is standing by his principles.

While being interviewed by engineer Sandy Munro on Tuesday’s episode of “Munro Live” Musk doubled down on his views regarding the House of Mouse and their advertising money.

Munro began by thanking Musk “for standing like a rock” and not backing down during the now-viral New York Times DealBook Summit interview.

In it, Musk told advertisers to “go f*** yourself” as he refuses to be blackmailed by anyone on X.

He proceeded to take a swipe at Disney CEO Bob Iger, as Disney pulled its advertising from Musk’s platform.

“Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, that’s how I feel. Don’t advertise,” Musk stated during the Summit.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

BREAKING: Elon Musk to advertisers trying to blackmail 𝕏 into censorship: “Go f*ck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/cfH3ThOXNh — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 29, 2023



Musk preceded to double down after Munro stated he had watched the clip and vowed to never take his grandchildren to Disney.

“You have to wonder,” Musk began. “What would Walt Disney think of the company — that is his namesake today?”

And Musk thinks he has an idea regarding it: “I think Walt Disney is turning in his grave faster than a drillbit.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Disney boycotted X after Musk seemingly agreed with a post on X that stated, “Jewish communties have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

The House of Mouse was just one of the 200 companies that decided to pull ads, according to The New York Times.

The outlet believes the boycott could cost X up to $75 million for just the current quarter alone.

Musk ended up clarifying his comments at the DealBook Summit and stated he should not have responded to the post.

