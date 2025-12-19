Watch: Fed-up Reporter Blasts Brown Univ. Pres. to Her Face Over Campus Camera Claims - 'Just Say It So We Can Get This Over!”

Brown University President Christina Paxson got hammered for the inexcusable security lapses on campus that likely resulted in the shooting deaths of two students over the weekend.

It took five days for law enforcement to capture the alleged gunman, who reportedly committed suicide on Thursday.

The numerous days it took for authorities to identify the suspect has raised questions about why an Ivy League school with an $8 billion endowment had no security cameras in the section of the building where two students were slaughtered.

Because of this shocking security lapse, the gunman was allowed to roam free — compromising public security for days following the murders.

At a press conference Tuesday, a reporter confronted Brown University President Christina Paxson about the lax security at the college.

He also urged her to admit that there were no cameras in that building, instead of deflecting blame for the security failures.

“Video played a big role in this case — the neighbors’ video, the rental car video — but not the video from the building where [the gunman] walked in freely, both before he got into a confrontation, and when he came back in and decided to kill people,” the journalist said.

“You didn’t have cameras in that building. Just say it, so we can get this over with,” he underscored.

Reporter: “You didn’t have cameras in that building. Just say it.” Brown President Christina Paxson: “I do not think a lack of cameras in that building had anything to do with what happened there.” pic.twitter.com/RSfD4Cp4LM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2025

It’s not just a lack of video surveillance that’s problematic.

The security on Brown’s campus is similar to the de facto open borders the United States has.

A reporter accused Brown University of removing security cameras to protect undocumented immigrants under sanctuary laws during a tense press conference on the ongoing manhunt for the campus shooter. These democrats are doing their best to cover for illegals. It needs to end. pic.twitter.com/UihRrkIE3c — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) December 17, 2025

Brett Smiley, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, told CNN that Brown has “no wall” and “no gates.”

This essentially means that anyone — including deranged vagrants and violent criminals — can walk onto the campus.

Meanwhile, it costs students almost $100,000 a year to attend the supposedly prestigious school.

Keep in mind that there’s no guarantee a Brown graduate will get a job even after shelling out almost $400,000 for a four-year degree.

“The campus is extremely open,” Clarissa Thorne-Disla, a junior, told the Boston Globe.

Thorne-Disla said most classrooms and apartment buildings don’t require an ID to get in.

And in the few buildings that require ID, the doors are propped open all weekend “because people know that the space is utilized by a lot of people who might not have swipe access. So the door is open,” Thorne-Disla said.

Rodney Chatman is in charge of Public Safety at Brown University, hired in 2021 “to address bias in policing”, a supporter of BLM and DEI. Isn’t it funny that we haven’t seen this clown at Brown’s feckless news conferences? Who would have thought that he would secure the campus? pic.twitter.com/ubTpfyMWQ9 — Gift Horse (@GiftHorse123) December 17, 2025

The alarming “open-campus” philosophy of left-wing Brown mirrors the destructive open-borders policy that Democrats and their media lapdogs rabidly push for the this nation.

This insanity has to stop. Unpatriotic leftists must stop demanding that the United States keep sacrificing American lives on the altar of forced “racial diversity” and toxic wokeness.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.