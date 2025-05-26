Watch: Furious Dems Demand to Know Guest List for Mysterious Trump Golf Club Meeting

A highly exclusive — and secretive — dinner hosted by President Donald Trump has top Democrats in a tizzy.

On Thursday, the president held a fancy dinner for some of his top cryptocurrency investors.

Trump, long a proponent of cryptocurrency, held that Thursday night dinner at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

According to the Associated Press, about 220 major investors of the $TRUMP crypto coin were invited to the event — and furious Democrats want to know who exactly these 220 individuals were who enjoyed filet mignon and halibut with the president.

According to the Democrats, anything short of complete transparency was tantamount to corruption.

In a news conference held the same day as the dinner, a number of prominent Democratic lawmakers, such as Sens. Chris Murphy, Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, took to the media to demand answers — and a guest list — from the president.

“This is the most corrupt White House in the history of the country,” a visibly incensed Murphy said of Trump’s administration. “Just because the corruption is playing out in public, where everyone can see it, doesn’t mean that it isn’t rampant, rapacious corruption.

“And what is happening tonight, this private, secret dinner, in which individuals who have put money in Donald Trump’s pocket get access to him, is maybe the most corrupt of all the corruption.”

Ironically, Murphy almost perfectly described the very allegations that rocked the Democrat Party just a few scant months ago.

While he may have been pardoned, allegations still persist that former first son Hunter Biden sold access to his father and then-Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for favors and money.

And let’s not forget when Hunter decided to take up painting in his 50s, and almost immediately found himself selling his “works of art” for five and six figures to buyers whose identities were kept private — leading to widespread speculation that what was really for sale was access to his father, the president of the United States. Democrats were strangely quiet at that time about the ethics involved in that profitable enterprise.

Despite those inconsistencies, Murphy doubled down on his rhetoric, even going so far as to accuse Trump of using his presidential sway to directly influence the crypto-markets and pump up his meme coin, which the senator claimed is effectively worthless.

“It’s not hard to inflate demand for a product that doesn’t have any value when you’re President of the United States and you have command of nearly infinite resources given to you by the taxpayers,” Murphy continued.

Murphy then hypothesized that due to the anonymity of this event, it gave a pipeline from the most vile criminal element straight to the president.

The Connecticut senator then moved the goalposts before making his demand.

“Even if you release the names, it’s still corrupt,” Murphy said. “But at least let us see who’s going to be there. At least, let the American people know who has bought access to the president.

“Release the names.”

You can watch the whole press conference below, courtesy of Forbes:







One thing not broached by the Democrats is that Trump and his team may be keeping things secretive for the sake of the investors, as much as anyone.

In a world of high-tech crime, a list of deep-pocketed crypto investors would be a rather juicy target for cyber criminals.

But even beyond that, it’s fair to wonder whether this is a legitimate concern of the Democrats’ or more of the party’s general Trump resistance.

As Axios reported, the party has dug its heels in on all things involving Trump and cryptocurrency, which includes introducing legislation to forbid any government official’s family — including Trump’s — from owning crypto.

