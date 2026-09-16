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Video: FL School Board Forced to Watch in Horror as Pastor Reads Ultra Graphic Sex Passages from School Library Books

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 16, 2026 at 1:13pm
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A pastor read the books aloud.

The board suddenly discovered manners.

Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. stood at a Hillsborough County, Florida, school board meeting and asked why a Chuck Palahniuk novel was on a school shelf, he posted.

The livestream captured the room going still.



He did not invent the scenes. He quoted them. Members who approved the collection as “educational” did not want the same sentences in a public microphone.

Should the people responsible for those books being in the library be fired immediately?

That is the whole tell.

If a passage is too raw for elected adults, it is too raw for 14-year-olds between algebra and lunch.

Amanchukwu has done this before in other Florida districts. Boards cut his mic. Security walks him out. The books stay until the law or the embarrassment removes them.

Florida’s challenge process exists because parents got tired of being told they were prudes while the shelves got racier.

HB 1069 said if a board will not let a parent read an objected passage, the material comes off. The instinct to mute the reader is the confession.

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This is not “book banning.” It is refusing to stock graphic sex books for minors and call it literacy.

Test scores are a wreck. Unions still talk about funding and pronouns. A pastor has to moonlight as a librarian because the professionals will not say no to this graphic content in schools.

Kids who cannot write a paragraph can check out passages that would get a workplace sued.

That is not education. That is negligence with a union card.

Parents are not the radicals. The radicals are the adults who hid the text until someone read it into the record.

Watch the faces on the dais. That discomfort is the policy working for three minutes.

Now apply it to the stacks. If they cannot bear it, the children should not either.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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