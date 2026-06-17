Watch: Japanese Fans Accidentally Shame Certain Cultures Ruining Our Public Spaces, Go Viral for Unheard-of Behavior at Dallas Stadium

The FIFA World Cup is truly a global event. This year’s contest is being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada across sixteen cities as 48 teams compete in a tournament style competition.

While the competition itself draws fans in, the tournament has also produced a contrast, if not a collision of cultures in allowing viewers to see firsthand how fans conduct themselves.

Japanese fans in particular sparked interest after their team’s 2-2 game against the Netherlands from Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas Sunday. A simple, but incredibly thoughtful act took place post-game as those fans helped clean up the stadium, throwing away trash.

It was a good deed, and unfortunately aberrant in fan culture in the United States and at the community level. How many Americans actually leave a place better than they found it?

The recent trend for some groups has been to leave places in a shambles, as seen in a video posted by former nuclear scientist-turned-commentator Matt Van Swol. The video depicted a “teen takeover” during a family festival in Dearborn, Michigan.

According to Van Swol, nine law enforcement agencies had to get involved. The footage looks chaotic, as people run in every direction while police swarm the scene.

Compare it to the World Cup post-game Sunday.

🚨IT HAPPENED AGAIN!!! A mob of “teens” turned a FAMILY FESTIVAL into UTTER CHAOS in Dearborn Heights, MI… …sending parents and little kids running, fights breaking out, and SMALL CHILDREN NEARLY TRAMPLED, SO THEY SHUT IT DOWN EARLY!!!! This was the Spirit Festival, one of… pic.twitter.com/IUP5cg7jlW — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 15, 2026

Meanwhile, the Japanese prove we don’t have a minorities problem. We have a savage, criminal CULTURES problem.https://t.co/CpBiaHhZ2j — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) June 15, 2026

There’s an argument to be made here, but it has nothing to do with the race of the participants.

There’s a more civil, nuanced, culturally driven point to make in finding the contrast between the two videos.

We are watching culturally inspired behavior, not race-based behavior.

A culture that promotes a “not my problem” mentality will suffer as much as one that sees us put ourselves first.

The Japanese fans made other fans’ trash their problem. They put others — stadium staff — first with a thoughtful gesture.

If we all embrace the same culture, can America thrive with multiple ethnicities? Yes No

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The teens in Dearborn arrived to cause problems, selfishly ruining an event for everyone else.

WWJ-TV relayed comments from Haidar Koussan, the landlord of Greenland Plaza, where the incident happened. “It was the night from hell. Too many teenagers showed up, way too many. If you look at the parking lot and the footage, and some were violent.

“They ransacked outside. They took stuff without paying.”

Koussan blamed lack of adult influence. “Those kids are not criminals,” he said. “Those kids need mentorship; they need love and support. It’s a major problem nationwide, and we should have expected it.”

The 1960s created a culture of deference to government authorities. Former President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society — inspired by former President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal — only furthered the domineering presence of a state once in the shadows.

We can make a correlation between the Great Society and youth running rampant. It comes from the culture they were raised in by generations past, socialized to no longer champion self-reliance, and lacking the desire to contribute positively to their community through a strong work ethic and upstanding behavior.

It’s not about what you can achieve as a member of the community, but what you can take for yourself when the getting is good.

The late Harvard Political Scientist Samuel P. Huntington argued in his 2004 work, “Who Are We? The Challenges to America’s National Identity” that an Anglo-Protestant culture has been the structure upon which Americanism was built. Huntington was careful to note this is not a racialized argument, but one based on the ideals of the Anglo-Protestant settlers from early colonial history.

In helping Americans discover today what is American — and what is shameful and un-American — we should remember those components. They are community, Christian values, and highly valuing hard work.

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