Kevin Costner became agitated when “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King pressed him repeatedly on returning for the final half-season of the Paramount series “Yellowstone,” saying he should set aside his “big ego.”

CBS and Paramount are owned by the same company, “Paramount Global.”

Costner has played rancher and family patriarch John Dutton in the modern-day Western set in Montana since 2018, but announced last week that he wouldn’t be returning to the series.

King spent the first half of the approximately 7-minute interview, which aired Thursday, discussing the actor’s new four-part film series “Horizon: An American Saga,” set in the Old West around the time of the Civil War. The first chapter of the story hits theaters Friday.

She described the first installment as a “knockout.”

But King also chose to wade into Costner’s decision not to return to “Yellowstone,” suggesting a clash of egos between him and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, may be to blame.

“[People] say because of ‘Horizon,’ it caused problems for you on ‘Yellowstone,'” she said, before adding regarding Sheridan and Costner, “People say this about the two of you: both big egos, both very powerful, both at the top of their game, and that right now, maybe you two are playing a game of whose is bigger? Do you see it that way? Whose is bigger, Kevin?”

Despite just being accused of having too big an ego to bridge the impasse, Costner responded, “I love the show. I loved the show before anybody. It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes — that love was really strong. The idea of going back — I would do that in a second, if I felt that it was… If it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make it fit.”

King would not let it go, saying the characterization of Costner in the media hasn’t been flattering, regarding demands he allegedly made about such things as salary and shooting on a certain schedule.

“If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out?” she asked.

“This isn’t therapy, Gayle, I mean we’re not gonna discuss this on the show. … I mean, honestly,” Costner responded, with a slight edge in his voice.

“I’m a good therapist, though,” King responded, with a laugh.

“I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way. I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career,” Costner said.

In multiple interviews last week, Costner said though he originally agreed to one season of “Yellowstone,” he ended up doing five.

Having tried to delve deeply into his work life, King then switched to his family life, saying, “You’ve been in the news lately. You went through a very public divorce, so I am curious about how you’re doing, your head-wise and heart-wise. I mean that.”

Costner conceded that the divorce from wife Christine last year was “a crushing moment. It’s powerful. It hurt. But, I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me. So I can’t wilt like a daisy.”

People reported the couple married in 2004 and have three children together: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

Hayes has a small role in “Horizon.” Costner, who co-wrote and directed “Horizon,” said it was a dream to be able to work together with his son.

Costner noted in an NBC “Today” interview last week how moving it was to receive a seven-minute standing ovation for “Horizon” following its May premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France with five of his kids standing by his side.

In addition to “Horizon,” Costner has starred in several movies set in the Old West, including “Silverado” (1985), “Dances with Wolves” (1990) and “Wyatt Earp” (1994).

Costner won the Academy Award for best director and best picture for “Dances with Wolves” in 1991.

The second chapter of “Horizon” will hit theaters on Aug. 16 and production for the third chapter is underway.

