Watch: Man Saying He Served in FBI Concerned for Vivek Ramaswamy, Offers Chilling Advice
A man who identified himself as a former FBI agent warned GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to be “very careful.”
The Republican businessman has called for the FBI to be shut down, and its duties transferred to other agencies in the federal government.
Mike Wyatt, who said he served in the FBI for 22 years, told Ramaswamy regarding the bureau, “When I went in, it was fidelity, bravery, integrity. It broke my heart. This can’t be. This can’t go on.”
“Be careful,” Wyatt emphasized, apparently concerned how the FBI might target him due to his political stance.
“You mean ‘be careful,’ be careful,” Ramaswamy responded.
“Yes, very careful,” Wyatt replied.
The candidate asked Wyatt what he did in the FBI.
The man answered that he was part of FBI SWAT, counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism.
(The Western Journal cannot independently verify whether Wyatt was a former FBI agent.)
Ramaswamy questioned Wyatt about what he should do to better protect himself.
Wyatt advised him to “get some very, very competent help” for campaign events.
Further, the candidate should employ “very competent people to do some intelligence work for you before you went places.”
“We’ll take that seriously,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m reading between the lines of what you’re saying, and we got ya.”
Wyatt’s wife, apparently, then chimed in saying, “We’ve seen how aggressive these alphabet organizations have become. They’re coming after you.
“If you think you’re going back into private life if this doesn’t work out, they’re coming,” she said.
Ramaswamy later posted the video on X regarding the exchange, “I met a former FBI agent and his wife on the campaign trail here in Iowa. They agree with me: we need to root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors.
“At the federal level, we have U.S. marshals & the DOJ,” the candidate continued. “An intermediary bureaucracy is rife with risk for politicized corruption & it’s been happening since J. Edgar Hoover in the 60s.”
Hoover, who served as FBI director from 1924 to until he died 1972, kept files on politicians like Sen. and later President John F. Kennedy and other prominent Americans like civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
