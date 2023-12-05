Watch: Man Saying He Served in FBI Concerned for Vivek Ramaswamy, Offers Chilling Advice

A man who identified himself as a former FBI agent warned GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to be “very careful.”

The Republican businessman has called for the FBI to be shut down, and its duties transferred to other agencies in the federal government.

Vivek has published a FBI Shutdown plan. pic.twitter.com/T9nWcdjy2K — KrimsonNews (@KrimsonNews) December 1, 2023

Mike Wyatt, who said he served in the FBI for 22 years, told Ramaswamy regarding the bureau, “When I went in, it was fidelity, bravery, integrity. It broke my heart. This can’t be. This can’t go on.”

“Be careful,” Wyatt emphasized, apparently concerned how the FBI might target him due to his political stance.

“You mean ‘be careful,’ be careful,” Ramaswamy responded.

“Yes, very careful,” Wyatt replied.

The candidate asked Wyatt what he did in the FBI.

Do you support Vivek Ramaswamy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The man answered that he was part of FBI SWAT, counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism.

(The Western Journal cannot independently verify whether Wyatt was a former FBI agent.)

I met a former FBI agent and his wife on the campaign trail here in Iowa. They agree with me: we need to root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors. At the federal level, we have U.S. marshals & the DOJ. An intermediary … pic.twitter.com/gt9153XyaS — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 1, 2023

Ramaswamy questioned Wyatt about what he should do to better protect himself.

Wyatt advised him to “get some very, very competent help” for campaign events.

Further, the candidate should employ “very competent people to do some intelligence work for you before you went places.”

“We’ll take that seriously,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m reading between the lines of what you’re saying, and we got ya.”

Wyatt’s wife, apparently, then chimed in saying, “We’ve seen how aggressive these alphabet organizations have become. They’re coming after you.

“If you think you’re going back into private life if this doesn’t work out, they’re coming,” she said.

Ramaswamy later posted the video on X regarding the exchange, “I met a former FBI agent and his wife on the campaign trail here in Iowa. They agree with me: we need to root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors.

“At the federal level, we have U.S. marshals & the DOJ,” the candidate continued. “An intermediary bureaucracy is rife with risk for politicized corruption & it’s been happening since J. Edgar Hoover in the 60s.”

Hoover, who served as FBI director from 1924 to until he died 1972, kept files on politicians like Sen. and later President John F. Kennedy and other prominent Americans like civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.