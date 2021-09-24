Watch: Meghan Markle, de Blasio, Prince Harry Caught Unmasking for Elite Photo Op

Members of the supposedly elite class have proved repeatedly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that they are hypocrites, and a video clip Thursday confirmed that several left-wing darlings are not as strict on mask enforcement as they pretend to be.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, were visiting New York City for a Global Citizen Live event, according to Fox News.

On Thursday morning, they were joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as de Blasio’s wife and son, during a visit to the observatory at One World Trade Center in Manhattan.

As part of their tour, the group removed their masks inside as the media took photos of them.

Video of the visit showed the royal couple and the Democratic politicians removing their masks for the photo op and lackadaisically putting them back on once it was over.







This may seem like a nonstory, as they took off the masks only momentarily when the cameras were rolling, yet there is still a major issue with this mentality.

Most of us have taken masks off for photos during the pandemic — but we aren’t the ones making the rules and setting the cultural trends. They are.

While the miserable millennial duo of Harry and Meghan wielded their cultural power to warn about “misinformation,” Hochul and de Blasio have guided authoritarian policies during the pandemic.

In August, de Blasio started to encourage everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors again in response to the virus’ delta variant.

“First of all, recognize that the CDC recommended [masks] and we are recommending — so we’re tracking the exact language from the CDC, just as New Jersey and Connecticut have done. I think that’s exactly where we need to be right now,” he said, according to CNN.

As for the recently inaugurated Hochul, she announced “universal mask requirements” on Sept. 15 for certain sectors, including child care.

“With the Delta variant on the rise, requiring masks at state-regulated child care, mental health, and substance abuse facilities is a key part of our broader strategy for slowing the spread of the virus, reopening our economy safely, and protecting vulnerable members of our population,” she said in a statement.

“For children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, masks are the best line of defense against COVID-19 infection. This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools.”







With all of this in mind, they should have kept their masks on the entire time.

Even if they were maskless only for a moment, the unrealistic standards put in place by liberal government officials can turn them into hypocrites instantly.

There is almost no way to hold anyone pictured accountable unless Hochul decides to run for governor, so Americans are left with no choice but to roll their eyes at their oblivious elitist mindset.

Celebrities and politicians think the rules do not apply to them, which is why it is important to take their guidance with a grain of salt.

