Watch: Miamians Hear Rumble in Skies, Look Up to See Historic Tri-Bomber, Fighter Formation Performing 'Freedom Flyover'

The power that protects freedom was on display in the skies over Miami as the Air Force debuted the “Freedom Flyover.”

“This wasn’t just an air show — it was a powerful tribute to those who gave everything and a celebration of the strength that defends our nation every single day!” Air Force Global Strike Command posted on Facebook.

The “Freedom Flyover” was the “first-ever demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation,” which took place Saturday during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show, according to an Air Force Global Strike Command news release.

A B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer, B-52H Stratofortress, F-22 Raptor, F-15C Eagle, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and A-10 Thunderbolt II participated in the formation.

The flyover, which was captured on YouTube, marked the first time fighters and bombers flew together in a flyover formation.







“Nearly every aspect of what you see today touches the Air Force Reserve in some way,” Lt. Gen. John Healy, commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, said during the show, according to a news release.

“What people don’t realize is we are so intricately woven into the day-to-day total force that we are virtually indistinguishable from the active duty. This air show couldn’t have happened this way without Reserve support,” Healy said.

General Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, presided over a mass enlistment ceremony at the show.

More than 150 recruits took their oath during the event. After they were done, a reserve MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter from the 908th Flying Training Wing staged a flyover.

“Watching so many young people take the oath of enlistment was genuinely inspiring,” Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command, reacted.

Florida Air Show –

‘One unstoppable force’ Historic ‘Freedom Flyover’ air show includes nearly every Air Force fighter and bomber jet. pic.twitter.com/VrKghFZ5S7 — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) May 26, 2025

“To our nation’s newest airmen, reciting the oath is more than just words, it’s a powerful promise to protect our country and the freedoms we all cherish. This moment marks the first step in an incredible journey filled with pride and potential for outstanding achievements,” he said.

During the air show, recruiters offered the opportunity to simulate flying an F-35 Lighting II or KC-135 Stratotanker for a few minutes.

“This is a great opportunity to engage with the local public to showcase what the Air Force and all the branches are about,” Master Sgt. Bryant Guardia, an Air Force Reserve recruiter, said. “It is a good opportunity to engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen into our ranks.”

🇺🇸 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍!! 🇺🇸

•

THIS IS THE FREEDOM FLYOVER: You can see featured: the B-1, B-2, B-52, A-10, F-15, F-16, and the F-22. Nice glimpse of a C-17 at the last moments (not part of the formation — upper left).

•

🎥: theairplanespotter (IG) pic.twitter.com/KJQBn20sCV — Cora A. Harris 🔬 (@CoraAHarris) May 25, 2025

The F-22 was flown by the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, according to Air and Space Forces Magazine. The B-2 came from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, while the A-10 came from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

The B-52 Stratofortress was based at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The B-1 Lancer is based at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. Both are assigned to the Reserve 307th Bomb Wing.

