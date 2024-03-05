Watch: Michael Moore Rants About White Christians, Says They Are the Real Enemies of Jews

According to filmmaker Michael Moore, the most obvious solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is for the Jewish state to see Christians as its real enemy.

No that’s not an early, terrible April Fools joke.

The leftist commentator appeared on MSNBC’s “Ayman” on Saturday to discuss how President Joe Biden has been working “against Democrats” by not taking a hard stance against Israel in its war on the terrorist group Hamas, according to Fox News.

He urged Biden to change his tune citing the stunning size of the “uncommitted” vote in the Feb. 27 Michigan primary as a signal that a large percentage Democratic voters are furious at Biden’s reactions so far.

“The reason why those of us started this campaign, is to basically save Biden from himself,” Moore told host Ayman Mohyeldin. “Because of what he’s done, to support this massacre, to fund it, to be the bank, for Israel in the slaughter of these people.

“That he is essentially guaranteeing that thousands and thousands of Americans are going to stay home and not vote on Election Day,” he continued. “Because they’re not going to vote for [Donald] Trump. But this is how Trump could win.”

While his discussion started innocently enough, things quickly spiraled.

“Why is there an open-air prison called Gaza?” Moore asked.

“You know, when people go to prison, they’ve committed a crime. Can somebody right now tell me what the crime is that the Palestinian people, as a group of people, have committed?”

He then claimed that Jews have “been persecuted for 5,000 years, but for the last 2,000 years, most of the persecution has come from white, European-centric Christians.”







And he ranted about how Palestinians haven’t participated in past persecutions Jews — including the Holocaust.

“Your enemy is not the Palestinian people,” Moore said, addressing Jews. “It is white, Christian, European people who have been slaughtering Jews for the last 2,000 years, and let’s just call it for what it is. “

It’s wild just how fundamentally flawed the logic of Moore’s is.

Whatever history holds — and it holds plenty of Jewish persecution in Europe — it’s not the enemies of the past that threaten Israel now, it’s the present. It’s not the Christians of the current generations who are slaughtering the Jews of Israel.

It’s Hamas that poses a direct threat to the Israeli people — as the carnage of the Oct. 7 massacre proved.

And as a poll reported by The Associated Press in December showed, Hamas is supported by Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank. So, who is the real enemy of Israel?

Did this make you angry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

No guests would be welcome on MSNBC who claimed Christians should attack Muslims because of a millennial-long history of warfare that goes back to before the Crusades. They’d be torn apart by the liberal media for being racist and hateful.

But what occurred on MSNBC Saturday was Moore showing a clear hatred of white Christians and masking it behind concern for the Palestinian people in an absolutely disgusting display.

The mask has come off and the real feelings of Moore were on full display.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.