Share
News

Watch: Modern Day Jonah - Whale Gobbles Up Kayaker on Video Then Spits Him Back Out Still Alive

 By Ole Braatelien  February 16, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

A kayaker spent nearly 3 seconds inside a whale, and although it didn’t come close to Jonah’s three-day record, it likely felt just as long.

Adrián Simancas had been kayaking in Chile’s Strait of Magellan on Feb. 8, when the incident happened, according to the Associated Press.

Simancas’s father, little more than a whale’s tail away, watched as his son disappeared into the whale’s mouth.

Video of the incident, which appears to be genuine, made a splash on social media.

The video showed Simancas paddling along when a humpback whale emerged from the depths to consume both him and his craft.

After vanishing for a few long seconds, Simancas bobbed back up to the surface with his yellow kayak in tow.

“Stay calm, stay calm,” Simancas’s father, Dell, can be heard saying in Spanish.

If you went through something like this, would you ever venture into the ocean again?

The whale’s back is then seen breaching the surface before diving below.

“I thought I was dead,” Adrián later told the Associated Press. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

Simancas said his “terror” peaked only after resurfacing, according to the AP.

Related:
Insane Close-Up Video of Philadelphia Crash Appears to Catch 'Allahu Akbar' at Moment of Impact

“When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father, too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia,” Simancas said.

Simancas eventually swam to his father’s kayak before returning safely to shore uninjured.

Humpbacks, which belong to the baleen family of whales, can ingest tons of krill each day, according to the website Whale Scientists.

But despite having enormous mouths, their esophagus at rest is usually no bigger than a tennis ball.

And although their esophagus can inflate by 30 percent, it’s still anatomically impossible for them to swallow a person, according to the whale blog.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Watch: Modern Day Jonah - Whale Gobbles Up Kayaker on Video Then Spits Him Back Out Still Alive
Video: Kelsey Grammer Shares Jesus With Old 'Cheers' Bar Buddies in Incredible Interview
Watch: School Board Actually Runs from Angry Parents Who Caught Them Letting 5-Year-Olds See Bondage Gear
Remember How Pope Francis Is Pro-Illegal Immigrant? Turns Out Catholic Charities Have Taken Billions in Shelter Grants
Journalist Accuses Elizabeth Warren of Assaulting Him - Here's the Footage
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation