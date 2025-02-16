Watch: Modern Day Jonah - Whale Gobbles Up Kayaker on Video Then Spits Him Back Out Still Alive

A kayaker spent nearly 3 seconds inside a whale, and although it didn’t come close to Jonah’s three-day record, it likely felt just as long.

Adrián Simancas had been kayaking in Chile’s Strait of Magellan on Feb. 8, when the incident happened, according to the Associated Press.

Simancas’s father, little more than a whale’s tail away, watched as his son disappeared into the whale’s mouth.

Video of the incident, which appears to be genuine, made a splash on social media.

NEW: Kayaker gets “eaten” and spit out by a humpback whale off the coast of Chile. “Stay calm, stay calm,” the man’s father could be heard saying in the video. The man, Adrián Simancas, says he thought the whale had swallowed him. “When I came up and started floating, I was… pic.twitter.com/tu8FWuplIx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2025

The video showed Simancas paddling along when a humpback whale emerged from the depths to consume both him and his craft.

After vanishing for a few long seconds, Simancas bobbed back up to the surface with his yellow kayak in tow.

“Stay calm, stay calm,” Simancas’s father, Dell, can be heard saying in Spanish.

If you went through something like this, would you ever venture into the ocean again? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 23% (115 Votes) No: 77% (383 Votes)

The whale’s back is then seen breaching the surface before diving below.

“I thought I was dead,” Adrián later told the Associated Press. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wild video shows the moment a humpback whale off Chilean Patagonia briefly swallowed a kayaker—only to spit him back out moments later. pic.twitter.com/4AHl0uNnrP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2025

Simancas said his “terror” peaked only after resurfacing, according to the AP.

“When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father, too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia,” Simancas said.

Simancas eventually swam to his father’s kayak before returning safely to shore uninjured.

Humpbacks, which belong to the baleen family of whales, can ingest tons of krill each day, according to the website Whale Scientists.

But despite having enormous mouths, their esophagus at rest is usually no bigger than a tennis ball.

And although their esophagus can inflate by 30 percent, it’s still anatomically impossible for them to swallow a person, according to the whale blog.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.