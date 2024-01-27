Rolling since they got OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks might have to keep it up without Julius Randle.

Jalen Brunson had 32 points and eight assists, and the Knicks beat Miami 125-109 on Saturday, winning their sixth straight and sending the Heat to a sixth consecutive loss.

Randle added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, but he left with 4:27 remaining after appearing to land hard on his right shoulder when Jaime Jaquez Jr. stepped in front of him, trying to take a charge on Randle’s drive to the basket. Coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game that Randle was being evaluated by the team’s medical staff but didn’t have any other details.

Julius Randle has suffered an apparent right shoulder injury and will NOT return to tonight’s game. Wishing Randle the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tohr84V3hp — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) January 27, 2024

The fact that Randle, who tries never to discuss how he’s feeling, had to quickly check himself out of the game made it clear there was some type of injury.

Later Saturday night, it was announced that Randle had suffered a dislocated shoulder, per Bleacher Report.

“You knew like for him to do that, like, he’s a guy who plays through things, and that’s what we love about him,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a warrior, and so any time someone walks back, you know it’s something.”

“You don’t want to see that from anybody, especially the way he’s been playing, and he means a lot to us,” Brunson said about Randle. “So for him to go back there obviously it’s not ideal, but like I said, once we figure out what’s wrong we’ll go from there.”

Anunoby also had 19 points for the Knicks, who improved to 12-2 this month after he made his first start on New Year’s Day. He could take on a bigger role now if Randle has to miss significant time.

The Heat looked much more like themselves, but after Jimmy Butler brought them back from a 13-point deficit to a tie late in the third quarter, the game quickly got away while he was on the bench resting to start the fourth.

Brunson had two baskets in New York’s flurry to open the fourth and finished 12 for 22 from the field, making four 3-pointers.

The Knicks shot 13 for 18 (72 percent) in the fourth, when the Heat committed five turnovers that led to nine points.

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein returned after missing two games with a left Achilles tendon injury and had four points and six rebounds.

