Watch: Newsom Finally Reveals Whether He'll Run for President in 2024

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a new interview that his priority for 2024 is to have President Joe Biden re-elected.

Newsom will appear Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” The network released a clip of the interview this week.

“Filing deadlines haven’t passed. President Biden doesn’t run, why shouldn’t we consider you a likely candidate?” host Chuck Todd said.

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) says Democrats “need to move past” their worries about whether President Biden is really running for re-election.@chucktodd: What do you tell donors who are handwringing over this?@GavinNewsom: “Time to move on. Let’s go.” pic.twitter.com/o9STuXGug2 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 8, 2023

“Well, I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up, and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass, and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” Newsom said in reply. Biden has announced he is seeking a second term.

“President Biden is going to run, and looking forward to getting re-elected. I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months, and hand-wringing in this respect. But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it,” he said.

Todd asked Newsom what he would say to those who are speculating about Biden not running.

“Time to move on. Let’s go,” he said.

Do you think Biden will run in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Newsom’s comments were similar to those he made to The New York Times.

“‘The train has left the station,’ Mr. Newsom said,” the outlet reported this week. “‘We’re all in. Stop talking. He’s not going anywhere. It’s time for all of us to get on the train and buck up.’”

When Todd asked Newsom again about Biden not running, Newsom indicated he would support Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s the Biden-Harris administration,” he said.

“Maybe I’m a little old-fashioned about, you know, presidents and vice presidents. I was a lieutenant governor, so I’m a little subjective,” Newsom said, explaining that he knew Harris before they were both in politics, then they worked together when he was mayor of San Francisco and she was district attorney.

Asked about ever running against Harris, Newsom said, “Of course not. By definition. Won’t happen.”

Todd asked if Harris was upset over Newsom’s upcoming debate with Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

“Maybe. Apparently, someone in her office is, because I read some off-the-record quotes. I wish I knew who that was. But I don’t hear it from her so — and I’m certainly not hearing it from the White House itself,” Newsom said.

Harris indicated in a new interview she would run if Biden does not, according to The Hill.

“Yes, I am, if necessary. But Joe Biden is going to be fine,” Harris said in an interview for the CBS show “Face the Nation” that will also air Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.