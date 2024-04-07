Watch: Some Are Not Happy with Ump's Call After This Brutal Strikeout Pitch - What Do You Think?

A single baseball pitch seems to have the Internet split as some feel the batter made an embarrassing mistake while others think the umpire missed something important. And the video tells the tale.

The play occurred during Friday’s MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres when Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers threw a rising slider to Giants rookie infielder Graham Pauley, For The Win noted.

The ball, thrown from a very low position, rose upward and right at the batter, but for some reason, Pauley took a swing.

Instead of sailing into the catcher’s mitt, though, the slider tipped off the taper of the bat and blasted Pauley in the shoulder and forehead and knocking the batting helmet from his head.

Watch and see what you think of this wild MLB moment:

maybe the most brutal strikeout in baseball history pic.twitter.com/RDAO0Xrkgt — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 5, 2024

Warning: Tyler Rogers Rising Slider may be hazardous to your health (or face) pic.twitter.com/q14qVZxPhI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2024

After the game, Pauley claimed that he had tipped the ball before being hit with a strike by the umpire, according to the New York Post.

Was this umpire's call correct? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“While replay did seem to confirm this, it was not a reviewable play because he swung, and the strikeout stood,” the Post reported.

Pauley didn’t have a great game at the plate otherwise, either. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday. And he is batting a dismal .154 for the season.

Comments on social media were all over the map on the pitch. Some felt the ump missed a foul ball call. Some felt Pauley embarrassed himself by swinging at the pitch at all.

Foul tip missed by the ump — Curtis (@Chargerscurt87) April 6, 2024

Two types of ball players: Those that have been humbled by the game and those who are about to be* *we need a new category for whatever this is — Jay Spicer🐀 (@BBLPWSTLR) April 5, 2024

I would retire — it’s baseball szn (@dannysends) April 5, 2024

Welcome to the show, rookie! — BP Joe (@JF061617) April 5, 2024

I know the rules have changed, but this used to be an illegal pitch. One wasn’t allowed to release an uperward-angled pitch else it was considered “softball.” — Rumaki (@Rumakimakimaki) April 6, 2024

Pitcher should be thrown out of the game and have charges brought upon him for intentionally trying to injure another player. — Jarred The Great (@Comments4days) April 6, 2024

Pauley didn’t help didn’t help his team much, either. The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when the unfortunate strikeout was called. The game ended up being a Padres 3-2 loss to the home-field Giants.

And pitcher Tyler Rogers didn’t allow a single baserunner during his eighth-inning shot on the pitcher’s mound. So, at least Pauley wasn’t the only member of his team who had no luck against Rogers.

So, what do you think? Was Pauley just a putz for taking a swing at that sloppy ball? Did the ump miss the call?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.