Watch: Peaceful Family Day at Oklahoma State Fair Erupts into Gunshots and Stampede

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2023 at 6:49am
One person was shot Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Two people were initially taken into custody but one was later released, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the evening shooting, Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said.

The individual who was shot was listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Police said that after the initial shooting, someone else fired several rounds into the air.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing

Video shows attendees running as police responded to the scene with their guns drawn.

Do you think twice these days about bringing family to large gatherings?

Panic erupted at the Oklahoma City fairgrounds after the shots were fired.

“We were about to get some fried Oreos then we see people running,” one witness told KOCO-TV.

“Yelling, scattering, running,” said another witness. “‘They’re shooting. They’re shooting. They’re shooting!’ Kids crying around the shots. It was just crazy.”

Witness Micah deSpain said he witnessed the confrontation.

“One of the individuals said something to the effect of, ‘You don’t know who I am.’ And one of the other individuals responded with ‘I don’t care who the F you are,’” deSpain said.

Shots came seconds after that incident, he said.



Scott Munz, a representative of the fair, told KFOR-TV that a metal detector is used to prevent guns from entering the fairgrounds.

“Well it’s unfortunate that it happened but the fact that it was an isolated incident and not an active shooter like somebody took to a high perch somewhere and was firing on people in the lot or entertainment plaza or whatever. It was an isolated incident between two groups of juveniles,” he said.

“So, unfortunately, it happened. But as soon as it was happening the police on the property were immediately on scene and taking control of the situation,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation