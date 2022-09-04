Share
State Fair Closes Early After Brawl Turns Into Mass Panic: 'There Was a Shift ... It All Happened So Quick'

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2022 at 9:22am
A gunshot led to panic and the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday night.

The incident took place near the entrance of the fair’s Midway, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

A statement from the fair issued Sunday said a victim was located and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fair began closing at about 10:20 p.m., the statement said.

Witnesses said a fight took place at Cafe Caribe on the Midway, according to KMSP-TV.

Witness Ali Jo said she saw about three people fighting.

She said a substance was released which she thought was tear gas, but which she was later told by a police officer was pepper spray.

“A fog overtook the intersection, and you could hear echoes of people coughing and gagging. Everyone was covering their nose and mouth with their shirts and sweatshirts,” she said.

“There was a shift. People were running away, and then people just started booking out of there,” she said.

“It all happened so quick … all I knew is that I just wanted to get away from there,” she said.

KMSP reported that it was told by a witness there were three shots fired, but that report could not be confirmed.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that fair security would be strengthened.

Minnesota Public Radio said that metal detectors were stationed at the gates of the fair, but also noted that some people were scaling fences to get in without going through the gates.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local police with an investigation into the shooting, KMSP reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation