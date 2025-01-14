Watch: Pete Hegseth Repeatedly Interrupted by Protesters During Confirmation Hearing

Pete Hegseth — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Defense Department — was interrupted multiple times by pro-Palestinian protesters during his opening statement Monday before the Senate Armed Committee.

The first interruption came about two minutes into his remarks, when a man stood up and shouted, “You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist, and you support the war in Gaza by the Zionists.”

Two women later separately stood up and also started yelling about the war in Gaza.

“Veterans are committing suicide and are homeless, but we send money to bomb children in Gaza,” a female protester wearing fatigues said, Fox News reported.

Capitol Police removed all three protesters from the room.

🚨THREE protesters are forcibly removed from Pete Hegseth’s Secretary of Defense confirmation hearing: “You are a misogynist,” one man yelled. pic.twitter.com/GdwXr7rmkv — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) January 14, 2025

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas later noted the first protester would probably call him a Christian Zionist too, since the lawmaker is a Christian who believes Israel has the right to live their ancient homeland.

“Do you consider yourself a Christian Zionist?” Cotton then asked.

“I am a Christian and I robustly support the state of Israel and its existential defense,” Hegseth responded.

“Do you support Israel’s war in Gaza?” the senator followed up.

“I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas,” replied Hegseth, who did combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

BREAKING: Senator Tom Cotton asks Pete Hegseth “Do you support Israel’s war in Gaza?” Pete Hegseth: “I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas.” pic.twitter.com/RKSrxVtU5z — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 14, 2025

Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi described Hegseth’s performance overall Monday as a “tour de force” and a “triumph.”

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman @RogerWicker: “I think it was a magnificent display of his knowledge and his ability to communicate — his leadership abilities — and I feel very good about this hearing today. I don’t think it could have gone any better.” pic.twitter.com/wOE94u4LGm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2025

“I think it was a magnificent display of his knowledge and his ability to communicate — his leadership abilities — and I feel very good about this hearing today,” Wicker said.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better.”

