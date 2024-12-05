When it comes to Defense Secretary-nominee Pete Hegseth, Republican senators could soon be hearing from some of the men who actually matter.

Since President-elect Donald Trump nominated the combat veteran to lead the nation’s military, attacks from liberal media organizations have grown even as Hegseth’s friends and colleagues have rallied to his defense.

But now, Fox News’ Will Cain declared Wednesday, some of those who’ve made military service their lives’ work are going to make their voices heard, and Republicans weak on Hegseth better be listening.

“Over 100 Navy SEALs have organized and committed to march on Washington, D.C.,” Cain said on his “The Will Cain Show” podcast.

“Over 100 Navy SEALs are prepared to throw their support openly behind Pete Hegseth,” Cain said.

Then he named the target audience — very specifically: GOP senators who could break with Trump to oppose Hegseth’s confirmation.

“I would suggest if your name is Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, John Thune, Mitch McConnell, Kevin Cramer — if you are a senator from North Dakota, Iowa, South Carolina, you might want to look out your door.”

Hegseth’s nomination has been controversial from the start since he’s a Pentagon outsider.

He’s probably best known for his seven-year stint as a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” but he’s also a former officer in the National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars.

And, of course, he’s a conservative, an outspoken defender of the country’s veterans, and an equally outspoken critic of military leadership.

For any American who remembers the media circus surrounding the confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the situation is starting to look familiar — like a choreographed lynching, organized by the political left for the benefit of the political left, and the good of the country be damned.

Hegseth has become a target for liberal media organizations like NBC News, which came out Tuesday with a “report” based entirely on anonymous sources who claimed Hegseth had a drinking problem.

On Sunday, the inveterately liberal New Yorker magazine published a lengthy piece on Hegseth’s “Secret History” by writer Jane Mayer — a woman who was behind one of the most disgusting attacks on Kavanaugh.

And in response, some Republican senators have shown signs of going wobbly over confirming Hegseth’s nomination.

Cain’s report Wednesday, which he attributed to Bill Brown, vice president of the Navy SEAL Foundation and a retired SEAL command master chief, is a sign that those senators are going to have to listen to more than anonymously sourced reports from NBC News and writers-with-an-ax-to-grind at pompous progressive propaganda outlets like the New Yorker.

They’re going to have to listen to the military men and women who matter — and it sounds like those men and women are backing Hegseth to the hilt.

