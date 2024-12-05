Share
Commentary
Pete Hegseth interviews entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during "FOX & Friends" in New York City on Aug. 9, 2019.
Commentary
Pete Hegseth interviews entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel during "FOX & Friends" in New York City on Aug. 9, 2019. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Report: Army of 100 Navy SEALs Target DC for Huge Move to Ensure Hegseth Confirmed

 By Joe Saunders  December 5, 2024 at 10:59am
Share

When it comes to Defense Secretary-nominee Pete Hegseth, Republican senators could soon be hearing from some of the men who actually matter.

Since President-elect Donald Trump nominated the combat veteran to lead the nation’s military, attacks from liberal media organizations have grown even as Hegseth’s friends and colleagues have rallied to his defense.

But now, Fox News’ Will Cain declared Wednesday, some of those who’ve made military service their lives’ work are going to make their voices heard, and Republicans weak on Hegseth better be listening.

“Over 100 Navy SEALs have organized and committed to march on Washington, D.C.,” Cain said on his “The Will Cain Show” podcast.

“Over 100 Navy SEALs are prepared to throw their support openly behind Pete Hegseth,” Cain said.

Then he named the target audience — very specifically: GOP senators who could break with Trump to oppose Hegseth’s confirmation.

Do you support Pete Hegseth as the next Secretary of Defense?

“I would suggest if your name is Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, John Thune, Mitch McConnell, Kevin Cramer — if you are a senator from North Dakota, Iowa, South Carolina, you might want to look out your door.”

Hegseth’s nomination has been controversial from the start since he’s a Pentagon outsider.

He’s probably best known for his seven-year stint as a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” but he’s also a former officer in the National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars.

And, of course, he’s a conservative, an outspoken defender of the country’s veterans, and an equally outspoken critic of military leadership.

For any American who remembers the media circus surrounding the confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the situation is starting to look familiar — like a choreographed lynching, organized by the political left for the benefit of the political left, and the good of the country be damned.

Hegseth has become a target for liberal media organizations like NBC News, which came out Tuesday with a “report” based entirely on anonymous sources who claimed Hegseth had a drinking problem.

Related:
Numerous Former Colleagues of Pete Hegseth Rush to Set the Record Straight After NBC's 'Cowardly' Hit Piece

On Sunday, the inveterately liberal New Yorker magazine published a lengthy piece on Hegseth’s “Secret History” by writer Jane Mayer — a woman who was behind one of the most disgusting attacks on Kavanaugh.

And in response, some Republican senators have shown signs of going wobbly over confirming Hegseth’s nomination.

Cain’s report Wednesday, which he attributed to Bill Brown, vice president of the Navy SEAL Foundation and a retired SEAL command master chief, is a sign that those senators are going to have to listen to more than anonymously sourced reports from NBC News and writers-with-an-ax-to-grind at pompous progressive propaganda outlets like the New Yorker.

They’re going to have to listen to the military men and women who matter — and it sounds like those men and women are backing Hegseth to the hilt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Report: Army of 100 Navy SEALs Target DC for Huge Move to Ensure Hegseth Confirmed
Judge in Hunter Biden Case Shreds Joe Biden Over Pardon Claims, Says President Is Attempting to 'Rewrite History'
Even with Hefty Price Tag, Melania's Memoir Rockets to Top of the Best Seller Lists
Priceless: Dem Rep Squirms, Sweats as He's Forced to Watch His Own Past Comments About Hunter Pardon
Friends Notice Suspicious Detail on Missing Woman's Final Texts as Dad Is Found Dead While Looking for Her
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation