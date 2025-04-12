Watch: Peter Doocy Does Battle with Aggressive Bird During Live Report from White House

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy had to wing it Friday when a bird landed on his head during a live broadcast on the White House lawn.

During a segment of Fox & Friends, hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones were talking with Doocy about the Trump administration’s tariff war with China.

The segment was moments away from concluding when a dove suddenly landed on Doocy’s head.

Here it is! @pdoocy vs the bird. What a pro! (Peter not the bird) pic.twitter.com/RfNKIfGk5P — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 11, 2025

“A bird just landed on my head!” Doocy said.

Laughter erupted among the Fox & Friends hosts, as they took turns commenting on the feathery encounter.

“What is going on?” Kilmeade said.

“I did not like that at all,” Doocy said.

Bird lands on White House reporter’s HEAD Peter Doocy tells Trump to ‘do something’ pic.twitter.com/zpelv1Rxcx — RT (@RT_com) April 12, 2025

“The back of your head — your hair is standing up now,” Kilmeade said.

“I mean you’ve got good hair though,” Jones said.

“That’s probably so dirty,” Doocy said.

At a White House press conference later that day, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the bird attack.

LOL

Q: A bird earlier attacked our colleague Peter Doocy … Leavitt: Is he doing okay? Has anyone checked on him?… I can check in with GSA to see if anybody here is looking into it.https://t.co/rnyHLKkEkw https://t.co/9kdsDUuDUc pic.twitter.com/Qb2ouuyJuB — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) April 11, 2025

“I wonder if that’s why Peter is absent from his seat,” Leavitt joked. “Is he doing OK? Has anyone checked on him?”

“He’s recovering,” the reported quipped.

“I’ll get an answer for you on that,” Leavitt said.

Doocy later appeared on a segment of America’s Newsroom with Dana Perino and Martha MacCallum, where he joked further about the occurrence.







“It’s an old T.V. trick, just try to make your hair look like a bird’s nest,” he said.

“A couple minutes ago I got a text about that from the Interior secretary’s team, and they say that, ‘They have deployed all assets from the park service and Fish and Wildlife to figure out what’s going on,'” Doocy joked.

