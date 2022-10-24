Watch: Philadelphia Took Steps to Stop Phillies Fans from Going Crazy After Big Win, It Did Not Work

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres to win the National League Championship Series and now they are headed to the World Series against the AL champion Houston Astros. The win had Philadelphia fans flooding the city’s streets in celebration.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Phillies held on to beat the Padres 4-3 in Game 5. The Phillies won the series 4-1.

For Phillies fans, the win on Sunday meant their team was returning to the World Series for the first time since the 2008 season. The Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to secure the second World Series pennant in franchise history.

The prospect of a third World Series pennant had fans climbing the city’s light poles, Fox News reported.

In anticipation of a wild night, the city actually greased the light poles in advance to keep people from climbing up.

But as the below videos show, the grease did little to deter the Philly faithful.

“A Philly championship celebration tradition. The FIRST pole climber, guy in @flyers Hextall jersey. Cheered by thousands as he reaches the summit,” Steve Keeley of WTXF-TV tweeted.

Did fans take celebrations too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A Philly championship celebration tradition. The FIRST pole climber, guy in @flyers Hextall jersey. Cheered by thousands as he reaches the summit. ⁦⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tQRSGXjwY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 23, 2022

But it was not just one pole climber, as more of Keeley’s tweets showed.

2nd pole climber catches then chugs a beer & the crowd goes wild. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/aIIFqEQYVA — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 23, 2022

Stephanie Farr from the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted yet another video of Philly fans climbing up.

“This guy has been atop the light pole at Broad and Sansom for at least 20 minutes and has caught and shotgunned at least seven beers. Cops are waiting for him below. Crowd is egging him on,” Farr tweeted.

This guy has been atop the light pole at Broad and Sansom for at least 20 minutes and has caught and shotgunned at least seven beers. Cops are waiting for him below. Crowd is egging him on. pic.twitter.com/lfBaedWNEj — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) October 24, 2022



WTXF-TV reported that the crowds continued to celebrate in the city and even Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata was seen out in the crowds.

Fortunately, though the celebrations crowded Philadelphia’s streets, the police said that it remained “mostly peaceful” and there was just one arrest, WTXF reported.

Police did warn business owners that it would be a good idea to board up in case the celebrations got rowdy. But there seemed to be no issues, Fox News reported.

There were no injuries reported as well, according to the police.

The World Series begins October 28, with the Astros hosting the Phillies. Philadelphia will find itself in a familiar role as the underdog.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.