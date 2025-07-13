Share
News

Watch: Police Spring Into Action After Crying Kids Are Stuck in Car in 117 Degree Heat

 By Ole Braatelien  July 13, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Body camera footage released Monday showed police rescuing two toddlers locked in a hot car in Cobb County, Georgia.

The incident happened on June 4 around 1:00 p.m., when the temperature in the car was a sweltering 117 degrees Fahrenheit, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

“I am standing outside of the Dick’s at Cumberland Mall and there are two children in a car by themselves — small kids crying,” a caller told police on the phone.

“The windows are cracked, but I don’t think that’s right. We just came out of Dick’s and I heard kids crying,” she said.

Footage showed a responding Cobb County policeman breaking the driver side window before removing a little boy and girl from the back seat of the car.

“It’s OK,” the officer said to the boy. “Oh, you’re hot.”

The children were locked in the car for about 40 minutes.

Is it too hot to sit in your car without air conditioning right now?

Nearly half an hour after rescuing the kids, the officers arrested J’quawn Dixon, who later stood charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

It is unclear if he is the father to both children, according to Fox News.

Dixon reportedly went into the mall at 12:24 p.m., and officers said they arrived at 1:03 p.m.

According to his arrest warrant, Dixon “with criminal negligence caused a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” by leaving the child inside a vehicle for 41 minutes without air conditioning, WAGA-TV reported.

The Cobb County Police Department posted a statement to Facebook on Monday, along with footage of the incident.

Related:
Update: Idaho Sheriff Announces Conclusion to Horrific Firefighter Ambush

“A big THANK YOU to the concerned citizens who called 911. Your quick action is the reason these kids are safe today. You saw something and did something, and that made all the difference,” the statement read.

The footage also showed Dixon getting into the back of a police vehicle.

Police later booked him into Cobb County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000, and he walked free the next day, according to WAGA-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Watch: Police Spring Into Action After Crying Kids Are Stuck in Car in 117 Degree Heat
Hero or Villain? Supporters Rally Around Doctor Facing Federal Charges Over Fake Vaccine Cards
'Heartwarming' Video: Melania Trump Spent 4th of July Week at Children's Hospital
Push to Add Trump to Mount Rushmore Gains Momentum as House Rep Submits Official Request
The Little-Known Secret About Mamdani's Win: Ranked Choice Voting Gave Him an Edge
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation