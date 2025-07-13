Watch: Police Spring Into Action After Crying Kids Are Stuck in Car in 117 Degree Heat

Body camera footage released Monday showed police rescuing two toddlers locked in a hot car in Cobb County, Georgia.

The incident happened on June 4 around 1:00 p.m., when the temperature in the car was a sweltering 117 degrees Fahrenheit, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

“I am standing outside of the Dick’s at Cumberland Mall and there are two children in a car by themselves — small kids crying,” a caller told police on the phone.

“The windows are cracked, but I don’t think that’s right. We just came out of Dick’s and I heard kids crying,” she said.

Footage showed a responding Cobb County policeman breaking the driver side window before removing a little boy and girl from the back seat of the car.

NEW: Georgia police officers save two toddlers roasting in a car that reached an internal temperature of 117 degrees. Infuriating. Cobb County Police responded to a call after a shopper noticed two small children sobbing in the backseat of a car. The father, J’Quawn Dixon,… pic.twitter.com/rOLCES02vb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2025

“It’s OK,” the officer said to the boy. “Oh, you’re hot.”

The children were locked in the car for about 40 minutes.

Is it too hot to sit in your car without air conditioning right now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Nearly half an hour after rescuing the kids, the officers arrested J’quawn Dixon, who later stood charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

It is unclear if he is the father to both children, according to Fox News.

Dixon reportedly went into the mall at 12:24 p.m., and officers said they arrived at 1:03 p.m.

According to his arrest warrant, Dixon “with criminal negligence caused a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” by leaving the child inside a vehicle for 41 minutes without air conditioning, WAGA-TV reported.

The Cobb County Police Department posted a statement to Facebook on Monday, along with footage of the incident.

“A big THANK YOU to the concerned citizens who called 911. Your quick action is the reason these kids are safe today. You saw something and did something, and that made all the difference,” the statement read.

The footage also showed Dixon getting into the back of a police vehicle.

Police later booked him into Cobb County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000, and he walked free the next day, according to WAGA-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.