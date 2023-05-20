Share
Watch: Pro-Trans Protester Punches Police Officer During Capitol Mob, 6 People Arrested

 By Jack Davis  May 20, 2023 at 1:11pm
Violence flared Friday after Nebraska lawmakers rejected the demands of pro-abortion and pro-transgender protests.

As noted by the Lincoln Journal-Star, one woman was arrested after trying to push past a Nebraska state trooper while another protester, who was being arrested for alleged interfering with troopers, was being taken into custody.

In all, six people were arrested after the unruly demonstrations at the state Capitol in Lincoln.

The anger was directed at lawmakers who passed a ban on most abortions after a baby is 12 weeks old, as well as new restrictions on transgender procedures for anyone under the age of 19, according to the New York Post.

During the session, protesters threw what appeared to be bloody tampons from the gallery, leading to the galley to be cleared. After the chamber was closed due to the outbursts, protests chanted “shame, shame” in the Capitol’s rotunda, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

On the other side, pop singer Lizzo spoke out against the bill during a concert and one legislator rebuked lawmakers for their votes.

“My thanks to our State Troopers and Capitol Security Team for keeping our senators, legislative staff members, and our citizenry safe while they gathered to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Republican Gov. Jim Pillen posted on Twitter.

Pillen, who said he would sign the measure, also released a statement about the law.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown,” he said.


Democratic state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh chanted again sting the bill, saying, “We need trans people! We love trans people!”

Republican state Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who authored the provisions of the bill impacting transgender procedures, said the bill was designed to protect youth from making mistakes they would regret later in life.

“It does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that we hate them. Quite to the contrary: We love them,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
