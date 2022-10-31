Parler Share
Watch: Russell Wilson Goes Viral With 'God First' Post-Game Actions with Jags Players

 By Bryan Chai  October 31, 2022 at 12:12pm
Just to get this out of the way early: It is incredibly easy to make fun of Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson.

If the term “cringe” were to sprout legs and decided to be a quarterback, you would get Wilson. Seriously, watch the videos below and try not to shake your head:

With that being said, however, it also needs to be noted that Wilson is a man of faith and has never had a problem wearing that faith on his sleeve.

Even a cursory glance at his Twitter account shows that Wilson is unafraid to praise Jesus, and he should be commended for it.

Will this move give more players courage to do the same?

But it’s not just on Twitter that Wilson professes his faith. He shows it with his on-field actions as well.

Take, for instance, this viral moment after the Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in London on Sunday in a contest that was part of the NFL’s initiative to play more international games.

High School Football Coach Who Was Fired for Praying Gets Ultimate Vindication


Wilson was seen here leading a prayer circle with his teammates, as well as several Jaguars players, after the game.

Several notable names joined including standout Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, as well as both starting safeties for the Jaguars, Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins.

Curiously, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been very public about his Christian faith, did not appear to be a part of the prayer circle, although given the general chaos immediately following a game (reporters frantic for a post-game interview, players being ushered into the locker room, and other staff meeting midfield to chat) Lawrence may have simply missed it.

When ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge asked Wilson why that prayer circle was important, the player gave a succinct response:



“God first. We wouldn’t be here without Him,” he said.

Later on, Wilson made sure to give the proper praise again.

“At the end of the day, I know who I am,” he said, when asked about how he’s handling the pressure of the struggling Broncos (the win on Sunday ended a four-game losing streak).

“God’s given me an amazing ability to keep going and keep playing and keep doing what I love to do every day. You know and keep leading. At the end of the day, I ain’t going to blink.”

As easy as it is to associate NFL players with headlines about seedy or knucklehead behavior, it needs to be said that the NFL still has plenty of role models (even cringey ones like Wilson).

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum has been a proud and outspoken Christian in the NFL for years, typically using the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program to highlight his support of other Christian athletes.

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce used the same program to honor Israel.

The Broncos will get their bye week now, and will next play when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13. The Jaguars, meanwhile, surprisingly do not get a bye week after traveling to London, and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Conversation